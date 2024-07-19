ISL 2024-24: East Bengal signs Jeakson Singh from Kerala Blasters on four-year-deal

East Bengal announced the signing of Indian midfielder Jeakson Singh Thounaojam from Kerala Blasters on a four-year deal on Friday.

The transfer fee paid by East Bengal for Jeakson’s services remained undisclosed.

Hailing from Manipur, Jeakson has been a mainstay in the Indian national team’s midfield over the past three years. The 23-year-old defensive midfielder has played 22 matches for the national team so far and was a vital part of the Blue Tigers’ triumphant SAFF Championship (2021, 2023), Tri-Nation Series (2023) and Intercontinental Cup (2023) squads.

He was India’s first and only scorer at a FIFA World Cup (against Colombia at the 2017 U-17 FIFA World Cup)

Having represented Kerala Blasters in 78 Indian Super League matches, Jeakson has logged two goals, two assists, an 82% passing accuracy, 274 successful duels, 84 successful aerial duels, 405 recoveries, 102 intercep:ons and 62 clearances.

“I am honoured and thrilled to join this historic club. The unwavering support and energy of the East Bengal fans are truly inspiring and I look forward to contributing to its rich legacy and giving my best on and off the field for them. Together, we’ll achieve great things and create unforgettable memories in the days to come,” Jeakson said after signing with the club.

“Jeakson is a national team player who will be an important component of our midfield. We had a very fruitful conversation where we both discussed what the movement could mean for his career and our club. He is ready to accept a challenge that can make him one of the leaders of the team for the future,” head coach Carles Cuadrat said after the move.

Welcoming Jeakson to the Red and Gold family, Vibhash Vardhan Agarwal of Emami Group said, “Jeakson is one of the finest midfielders in the country and an integral part of the Indian national team. He is very competitive and eager to play in front of our passionate fans and give his all for the East Bengal badge. Credit goes to our technical team for making this deal happen.”

Jeakson’s registration is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.