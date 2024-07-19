MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2024-24: East Bengal signs Jeakson Singh from Kerala Blasters on four-year-deal

East Bengal announced the signing of Indian midfielder Jeakson Singh Thounaojam from Kerala Blasters on a four-year-deal on Friday.

Published : Jul 19, 2024 12:31 IST , Kolkata - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Jeakson signed with the Red and Gold on a four-year-deal.
Jeakson signed with the Red and Gold on a four-year-deal. | Photo Credit: East Bengal
infoIcon

Jeakson signed with the Red and Gold on a four-year-deal. | Photo Credit: East Bengal

East Bengal announced the signing of Indian midfielder Jeakson Singh Thounaojam from Kerala Blasters on a four-year deal on Friday.

The transfer fee paid by East Bengal for Jeakson’s services remained undisclosed.

Hailing from Manipur, Jeakson has been a mainstay in the Indian national team’s midfield over the past three years. The 23-year-old defensive midfielder has played 22 matches for the national team so far and was a vital part of the Blue Tigers’ triumphant SAFF Championship (2021, 2023), Tri-Nation Series (2023) and Intercontinental Cup (2023) squads. 

He was India’s first and only scorer at a FIFA World Cup (against Colombia at the 2017 U-17 FIFA World Cup)

Having represented Kerala Blasters in 78 Indian Super League matches, Jeakson has logged two goals, two assists, an 82% passing accuracy, 274 successful duels, 84 successful aerial duels, 405 recoveries, 102 intercep:ons and 62 clearances.

“I am honoured and thrilled to join this historic club. The unwavering support and energy of the East Bengal fans are truly inspiring and I look forward to contributing to its rich legacy and giving my best on and off the field for them. Together, we’ll achieve great things and create unforgettable memories in the days to come,” Jeakson said after signing with the club.

“Jeakson is a national team player who will be an important component of our midfield. We had a very fruitful conversation where we both discussed what the movement could mean for his career and our club. He is ready to accept a challenge that can make him one of the leaders of the team for the future,” head coach Carles Cuadrat said after the move.

ALSO READ: ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giants signs Greg Stewart

Welcoming Jeakson to the Red and Gold family, Vibhash Vardhan Agarwal of Emami Group said, “Jeakson is one of the finest midfielders in the country and an integral part of the Indian national team. He is very competitive and eager to play in front of our passionate fans and give his all for the East Bengal badge. Credit goes to our technical team for making this deal happen.” 

Jeakson’s registration is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-24: East Bengal signs Jeakson Singh from Kerala Blasters on four-year-deal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Aussie hockey player amputates part of finger to compete at Games
    Reuters
  3. Olympics 2024: ‘I am determined to fulfil my role in the team by giving my all in Paris,’ says Sukhjeet Singh
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euphoria no excuse for racism, Lloris says of Argentina players’ chant
    Reuters
  5. Japan women’s gymnastics captain out of Paris Games for smoking
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2024-24: East Bengal signs Jeakson Singh from Kerala Blasters on four-year-deal
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giants signs Greg Stewart
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: Sadiku likely to move from Mohun Bagan SG to FC Goa, Stewart closing in on Indian football return
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. ISL: Punjab FC re-signs Luka Majcen for the 2024-25 season
    Team Sportstar
  5. Odisha FC drawn in Group B for AFC Women’s Champions League 2024-25 preliminary stage
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-24: East Bengal signs Jeakson Singh from Kerala Blasters on four-year-deal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Aussie hockey player amputates part of finger to compete at Games
    Reuters
  3. Olympics 2024: ‘I am determined to fulfil my role in the team by giving my all in Paris,’ says Sukhjeet Singh
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euphoria no excuse for racism, Lloris says of Argentina players’ chant
    Reuters
  5. Japan women’s gymnastics captain out of Paris Games for smoking
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment