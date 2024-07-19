ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giants signs Greg Stewart

Indian Super League Shield winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant confirmed the signing of Greg Stewart from Scottish club Kilmarnock on a one-year deal on Friday.

A versatile player who can play as an attacking midfielder and a striker, the Mohun Bagan management hopes that the Scottish forward will be an important addition to the Mariners camp after head coach Jose Molina was searching for a player with a similar profile.

With a good passing range and excellent finishing skills, Stewart has already cemented his place as one of the best footballers to have plied their trade in Indian football.

“It has been a long dream of mine to play in Kolkata - the mecca of Indian football. I am familiar with most stadiums across the country and have won personal accolades as well as championships during my time in Indian football. However, to play for a historic and legacy-rich club like Mohun Bagan and don the famous colours of Green and Maroon will be a completely different feeling,” Stewart said after signing with the Mariners.

ALSO READ: Punjab FC re-signs Luka Majcen for the 2024-25 season

Before joining Mohun Bagan, Greg Stewart played for Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC, winning a League Shield with both clubs.

Stewart is expected to be present when the Mariners start preparing for the upcoming season on July 29, also celebrated as the Mohun Bagan Day in honour of the club’s victory over East Yorkshire Regiment in the 1911 IFA Shield Final.

The Scottish will join the likes of Jason Cummings, Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh.

Coach Molina is scheduled to reach Kolkata on July 28 and oversee training from the first day.