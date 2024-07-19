MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giants signs Greg Stewart

Before joining Mohun Bagan, Greg Stewart played for Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC, winning a League Shield with both clubs.

Published : Jul 19, 2024 11:04 IST , Kolkata - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE: Greg Stewart of Mumbai City FC at ISL 2023-24 Match No 05 between Mumbai City FC and Northeast United FC at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, Assam on 24 September 2023
FILE: Greg Stewart of Mumbai City FC at ISL 2023-24 Match No 05 between Mumbai City FC and Northeast United FC at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, Assam on 24 September 2023 | Photo Credit: FSDL
infoIcon

FILE: Greg Stewart of Mumbai City FC at ISL 2023-24 Match No 05 between Mumbai City FC and Northeast United FC at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, Assam on 24 September 2023 | Photo Credit: FSDL

Indian Super League Shield winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant confirmed the signing of Greg Stewart from Scottish club Kilmarnock on a one-year deal on Friday.

A versatile player who can play as an attacking midfielder and a striker, the Mohun Bagan management hopes that the Scottish forward will be an important addition to the Mariners camp after head coach Jose Molina was searching for a player with a similar profile.

With a good passing range and excellent finishing skills, Stewart has already cemented his place as one of the best footballers to have plied their trade in Indian football.

“It has been a long dream of mine to play in Kolkata - the mecca of Indian football. I am familiar with most stadiums across the country and have won personal accolades as well as championships during my time in Indian football. However, to play for a historic and legacy-rich club like Mohun Bagan and don the famous colours of Green and Maroon will be a completely different feeling,” Stewart said after signing with the Mariners.

ALSO READ: Punjab FC re-signs Luka Majcen for the 2024-25 season

Before joining Mohun Bagan, Greg Stewart played for Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC, winning a League Shield with both clubs.

Stewart is expected to be present when the Mariners start preparing for the upcoming season on July 29, also celebrated as the Mohun Bagan Day in honour of the club’s victory over East Yorkshire Regiment in the 1911 IFA Shield Final. 

The Scottish will join the likes of Jason Cummings, Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh.

Coach Molina is scheduled to reach Kolkata on July 28 and oversee training from the first day.

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

ISL 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giants signs Greg Stewart
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s Asia Cup 2024; India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head record of IND v PAK in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan LIVE telecast: When and where to watch IND v PAK
    Team Sportstar
  4. MLS modifies rules to improve flexibility in how teams add world-class or developing players
    AP
  5. Former Australian IOC official and Olympian Kevan Gosper dies aged 90
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giants signs Greg Stewart
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25: Sadiku likely to move from Mohun Bagan SG to FC Goa, Stewart closing in on Indian football return
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. ISL: Punjab FC re-signs Luka Majcen for the 2024-25 season
    Team Sportstar
  4. Odisha FC drawn in Group B for AFC Women’s Champions League 2024-25 preliminary stage
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL: Sergio Lobera extends contract with Odisha FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giants signs Greg Stewart
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s Asia Cup 2024; India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head record of IND v PAK in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan LIVE telecast: When and where to watch IND v PAK
    Team Sportstar
  4. MLS modifies rules to improve flexibility in how teams add world-class or developing players
    AP
  5. Former Australian IOC official and Olympian Kevan Gosper dies aged 90
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment