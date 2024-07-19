Real Madrid takes over Barcelona academies in India, operations to begin in first week of August

Real Madrid has decided to take over Barcelona’s football academies in India after the latter rounded up its operations in the country this month.

Starting in the first week of August, Real Madrid will train 4,500 enthusiastic across 30 youth academies in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune, under the Educational Football Program.

“We are excited to bring Real Madrid’s rich football heritage and world-class training methodologies to India. This initiative aims to inspire and develop young football talent, fostering a new generation of football stars,” Real Madrid legend Emilio Butragueno, who currently works as the club’s Director of Real Madrid Institutional Relations, said.

Madrid’s academy, called La Fabrica, has produced some of Spain’s best players, including club legend Raul and FIFA World Cup 2010 winner Iker Casillas.

Butragueno, who won 16 major trophies with Los Blancos, endorses Real Madrid’s association with Indian academies. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Earlier this month, Barcelona announced on its website that it was shutting all its academies in India, leaving the future of the already enrolled kids hanging in the air.

“FC Barcelona have informed the families involved in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Pune will cease to operate as Barca Academies from 1 July 2024,” the club said in a statement.

“Barcelona’s presence in India began back in 2010 and since then thousands of youngsters have learned to play football in the Barca style and with the Club’s values.”

Madrid’s takeover would come as a relief for the youngsters in the academies, who would also get a chance to participate in international age-group tournaments such as the Singa Cup (in Singapore), the Super Cup (in Dubai), and the Asia Pacific Cup (in India).

From left to right: Anupama Jain, Director – Conscient Sports, Dinesh Patnaik, Ambassador of India to Spain, Kriti Jain Gupta, Director – Conscient Sports and Julio González Ronco - Director of Real Madrid Foundation, at the Real Madrid official India jersey launch. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kriti Jain Gupta, Director of Conscient Sports, said, “This collaboration will elevate the football training landscape in India, providing young players with unparalleled opportunities to grow and excel.

Moreover, select players from these academies will also get to travel to the RMF Clinic and Challenge Cup at the Real Madrid facility in Spain.

The new coaching team will comprise professionals from the Real Madrid Foundation and Conscient Football (exclusive partner with Real Madrid from India) and multiple Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and All India Football Federation (AIFF) licensed coaches.