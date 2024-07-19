MagazineBuy Print

Barcelona fans raising funds in TikTok for Nico Williams signing

Williams. during Euro 2024, showed a promising partnership with Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal, named the tournament’s best young player.

Published : Jul 19, 2024 10:32 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Spain’s Nico Williams kisses his medal after winning the Euro 2024.
Spain's Nico Williams kisses his medal after winning the Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Spain’s Nico Williams kisses his medal after winning the Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Barcelona fans have been contributing symbolic amounts of money to the club’s official TikTok account to support the La Liga side in securing the signing of forward Nico Williams.

The 22-year-old Athletic Bilbao winger became a major transfer target for top European clubs as he was one of the most exciting players in Spain’s seven-match winning run at the European Championship.

Williams, who scored two goals, including the opener in Spain’s 2-1 victory over England in the final, showed a promising partnership with Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal, named the tournament’s best young player.

Spain’s Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams celebrate after winning the Euro 2024.
Spain's Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams celebrate after winning the Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Spain’s Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams celebrate after winning the Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Barcelona fans are now eagerly pushing for a Yamal-Williams attacking duo as they send funds to the Catalan club, which has faced financial challenges in recent times.

“Sign Nico”, “We 100% need Nico“ and “For Nico Williams” are some of the comments with donations on Barcelona’s most recent TikTok videos.

According to Transfermarkt, Williams’ current market value is 70 million euros ($76.29 million), while the Spanish press has reported that Athletic set his release fee at 58 million.

Despite the goodwill of the Barca fans, the donations, labelled as “rewards” on TikTok, would not be of much help for the club as they range from 5 cents to one Euro, with the social network retaining a large part of the funds.

Barcelona, which finished second in La Liga and was knocked out of the Champions League in the quarterfinals last season, has not signed any players till now in the summer transfer window. 

Barcelona /

Nico Williams /

La Liga

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona fans raising funds in TikTok for Nico Williams signing
    Reuters
  2. Neeraj Chopra: ‘Need to compete with hosh and josh at Paris Olympics’
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Aussie hockey player amputates part of finger to compete at Games
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, July 19: Winning start for India in World Squash Junior Team Championship
    Team Sportstar
  5. Celtic signs Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel
    Reuters
