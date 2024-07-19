MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Celtic signs Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel

The 37-year-old previously played for Ligue 1 side Nice in the 2022-23 season after a long spell at Leicester City, where he won the Premier League in 2016 and the 2021 FA Cup.

Published : Jul 19, 2024 10:24 IST , MEXICO CITY - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Schmeichel made his international debut in 2013 and has earned 105 caps for Denmark.
FILE PHOTO: Schmeichel made his international debut in 2013 and has earned 105 caps for Denmark. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Schmeichel made his international debut in 2013 and has earned 105 caps for Denmark. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Celtic has signed Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel on a one-year deal, the Scottish champion said on Thursday.

Denmark’s captain, who recently played in the European Championship, joins Celtic as a free agent after spending last season with Anderlecht in Belgium.

The 37-year-old previously played for Ligue 1 side Nice in the 2022-23 season after a long spell at Leicester City, where he won the Premier League in 2016 and the 2021 FA Cup.

Following 479 games for the Foxes during 11 seasons, he sits third in Leicester’s all-time appearance list.

Schmeichel made his international debut in 2013 and has earned 105 caps for Denmark.

ALSO READ: FIFA postpones decision on Palestinian bid to suspend Israel

“I am absolutely delighted to join Celtic and can’t wait to get started,” Schmeichel said.

“Celtic is one of the world’s proper football clubs, a massive name and a place of real passion and success. Celtic is what football is all about.”

The Dane will be reunited with Brendan Rodgers, who managed Leicester from 2019 to 2023 before returning to Celtic.

“I am really pleased to bring Kasper to Celtic,” Rodgers said. “He is a real quality keeper and someone with the ability and personality to be great for us.”

Schmeichel will join Celtic in the United States on a pre-season tour before it hosts Kilmarnock in their Scottish Premiership opener on August 4.

Related Topics

Kasper Schmeichel /

Celtic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, July 19: Winning start for India in World Squash Junior Team Championship
    Team Sportstar
  2. Celtic signs Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel
    Reuters
  3. Newport Open 2024: Opelka becomes lowest-ranked semifinalist in ATP Tour history
    AFP
  4. Hamburg Open 2024: Zverev comes from behind to beat Gaston in round of 16, keeps title defence on track
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hungarian Grand Prix: Verstappen raced with blurred vision in 2021
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Celtic signs Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel
    Reuters
  2. Patrick Vieira leaves Strasbourg ahead of French season, becomes candidate for US job
    AP
  3. FIFA postpones decision on Palestinian bid to suspend Israel
    Reuters
  4. France’s Rabiot leaves Juventus as free agent
    AFP
  5. Latest FIFA rankings: India remains 124th, Argentina stays top, Spain climbs to third
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, July 19: Winning start for India in World Squash Junior Team Championship
    Team Sportstar
  2. Celtic signs Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel
    Reuters
  3. Newport Open 2024: Opelka becomes lowest-ranked semifinalist in ATP Tour history
    AFP
  4. Hamburg Open 2024: Zverev comes from behind to beat Gaston in round of 16, keeps title defence on track
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hungarian Grand Prix: Verstappen raced with blurred vision in 2021
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment