Hamburg Open 2024: Zverev comes from behind to beat Gaston in round of 16, keeps title defence on track

Despite still recovering from a knee injury sustained at Wimbledon, Zverev did well to retrieve the drop shots from Gaston.

Published : Jul 19, 2024 09:51 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Germany’s Alexander Zverev hits a return to France’s Hugo Gaston in the round of 16 at the Hamburg Open on Thursday.
Germany’s Alexander Zverev hits a return to France’s Hugo Gaston in the round of 16 at the Hamburg Open on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Germany’s Alexander Zverev hits a return to France’s Hugo Gaston in the round of 16 at the Hamburg Open on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP

Defending champion Alexander Zverev came from behind to defeat Frenchman Hugo Gaston 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 to reach the Hamburg Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

Despite still recovering from a knee injury sustained at Wimbledon, Zverev did well to retrieve the drop shots from Gaston.

Gaston took the first set after a 30-ball rally, which Zverev was convinced should have been halted for a double bounce.

Zverev bounced back to break in the next game on his way to taking the second set.

The decider included five breaks of serve but Zverev took the last to lead 6-5 before holding serve to 15 to seal victory.

The top-seeded German will face Chinese eighth seed Zhang Zhizhen for a place in the semifinals. Zhang defeated Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 7-6(5).

French fifth seed Arthur Fils also progressed, defeating Serb Laslo Djere, last year’s runner-up, 7-6(3), 6-2.

Fils, last year’s semifinalist, reached his sixth tour-level quarterfinal this season.

READ | Newport Open 2024: Opelka becomes lowest-ranked semifinalist in ATP Tour history

That consistency has the 20-year-old top of the rankings in the ATP’s ‘Race to Jeddah’, where the Next Generation under-21 finals will be played in December.

Fils has reached just one final, when he won on clay in Lyon in May 2023.

“When I’m practising super hard like I’m doing, of course I am able to show a great level and great fitness for a few hours,” said Fils. “If a guy wants to beat me, it has to be tough. I am not going to let the match go.”

Fils will face second seed Holger Rune, who beat Marco Trungelliti 6-4, 6-3 in 80 minutes.

The Dane said he had tried to turn his round of 16 straight sets loss to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon into motivation.

“It’s been very intense since Wimbledon. I only had one day off, actually,” said Rune on court.

“I was like, ‘I don’t want to rest, I want to go straight back to practice’, because I was very disappointed. I went straight back to work on the things that needed to be done, and now I have the chance to train those things in matches.”

