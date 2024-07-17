MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ATP Nordea Open: Ruud loses to Monteiro but advances with Nadal in doubles

Ruud, a two-time French Open runner-up and a finalist in Sweden last year, suffered his first defeat against Monteiro, losing 6-3, 6-3 to the Brazilian whom he had beaten on each of their three previous meetings.

Published : Jul 17, 2024 22:17 IST , Bastad - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Norway’s Casper Ruud returns the ball as he plays with Spain’s Rafael Nadal during the men’s doubles tennis match against Argentina’s Guido Andreozzi and Mexico’s Miguel Reyes-Varela during the Nordea Open ATP tennis tournament in Bastad.
Norway’s Casper Ruud returns the ball as he plays with Spain’s Rafael Nadal during the men’s doubles tennis match against Argentina’s Guido Andreozzi and Mexico’s Miguel Reyes-Varela during the Nordea Open ATP tennis tournament in Bastad. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Norway’s Casper Ruud returns the ball as he plays with Spain’s Rafael Nadal during the men’s doubles tennis match against Argentina’s Guido Andreozzi and Mexico’s Miguel Reyes-Varela during the Nordea Open ATP tennis tournament in Bastad. | Photo Credit: AFP

Casper Ruud’s Olympic preparations took a hit when he fell to Thiago Monteiro in the round of 16 at Bastad on Wednesday before advancing in the doubles with Rafael Nadal.

Ruud, a two-time French Open runner-up and a finalist in Sweden last year, suffered his first defeat against Monteiro, losing 6-3, 6-3 to the Brazilian whom he had beaten on each of their three previous meetings.

But the Norwegian is still in the running in the doubles with Nadal, advancing to the semi-finals of the clay-court tournament with a 6-4, 3-6, 12/10 win over France’s Theo Arribage and Roman Safiullin of Russia.

Nadal returned to competition for the first time this week since his early French Open exit and next meets British fifth seed Cameron Norrie in the singles.

Top seed Andrey Rublev starts his campaign on Wednesday against 121st-ranked Thiago Tirante of Argentina.

Monteiro, the world no.85 was highly effective on serve, conceding just one break point in the entire match -- and saving it.

He also took advantage of Ruud’s inconsistent service to break him three times in sealing his win in just under 90 minutes.

Related stories

Related Topics

Casper Ruud /

Thiago Monteiro /

ATP /

Andrey Rublev

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ATP Nordea Open: Ruud loses to Monteiro but advances with Nadal in doubles
    AFP
  2. ECB CEO writes to BCCI’s Jay Shah to propose owning national disability teams
    PTI
  3. Paris Olympics: Denmark mixed doubles badminton player Mathias Christiansen withdraws
    AP
  4. Indian sports wrap, July 17: FC Goa midfielder Raynier Fernandes joins Odisha FC on loan for 2024-25 season
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tour de France Stage 17: Carapaz ticks off Tour win as Evenepoel edges Pogacar, Vingegaard
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. ATP Nordea Open: Ruud loses to Monteiro but advances with Nadal in doubles
    AFP
  2. Billie Jean King Cup finals moved to Malaga from Seville
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2024: Sumit Nagal set to become first Indian man in singles to play in main draw of all four Grand Slams in a year since 2019
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nadal on entry list for US Open 2024
    AFP
  5. Nadal sweeps past Borg in Bastad Open
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ATP Nordea Open: Ruud loses to Monteiro but advances with Nadal in doubles
    AFP
  2. ECB CEO writes to BCCI’s Jay Shah to propose owning national disability teams
    PTI
  3. Paris Olympics: Denmark mixed doubles badminton player Mathias Christiansen withdraws
    AP
  4. Indian sports wrap, July 17: FC Goa midfielder Raynier Fernandes joins Odisha FC on loan for 2024-25 season
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tour de France Stage 17: Carapaz ticks off Tour win as Evenepoel edges Pogacar, Vingegaard
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment