MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Billie Jean King Cup finals moved to Malaga from Seville

The tournament will kick off at the Martin Carpena Arena in Malaga, Spain on November 13 and end on November 20, with the last two days of the competition overlapping with the first two days of the Davis Cup.

Published : Jul 17, 2024 18:59 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Canada celebrates on the podium with the trophy after winning the Billie Jean King Cup in Seville.
FILE PHOTO: Canada celebrates on the podium with the trophy after winning the Billie Jean King Cup in Seville. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Canada celebrates on the podium with the trophy after winning the Billie Jean King Cup in Seville. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Billie Jean King Cup finals in November have been switched from Seville to Malaga, organisers the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Wednesday, causing an overlap with the Davis Cup which will be held at the same venue.

The tournament will kick off at the Martin Carpena Arena in Malaga, Spain on November 13 and end on November 20, with the last two days of the competition overlapping with the first two days of the Davis Cup finals taking place from November 19-24.

“The relocation was required by the event’s host partner, Junta de Andalucia (government of Andalucia), and supported by the city and diputacion (provincial council) of Malaga,” the ITF said in a statement.

“The Billie Jean King Cup, formerly the Fed Cup, will join with the Davis Cup to create a unique, world-class fortnight of international team tennis...

ALSO READ: Sumit Nagal achieves new career-high ATP Ranking, enters top 70

“All existing ticket holders for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Sevilla have been offered the chance to exchange their tickets for the same sessions in Malaga or receive a full refund.”

The tournament, which used to feature 12 national teams in four round robin groups, will have eight teams in a knockout round one, with four seeded teams receiving a bye to the quarter finals.

Reigning champion Canada will face either Germany or Britain in its quarterfinal tie, with runners-up Italy against Japan or Romania.

“We remain dedicated to ensuring a seamless experience for players and fans and delivering an event that will be both special and memorable,” ITF CEO Kelly Fairweather said.

“We are confident that this move will uphold the prestigious legacy of both tournaments and look forward to hosting the world’s best 20 teams, their players and fans to Malaga this November.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Billie Jean King Cup /

Davis Cup /

ITF

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics: Sift Kaur Samra banks on mental clarity ahead of 2024 Games
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Billie Jean King Cup finals moved to Malaga from Seville
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024: Top 10 athletes with most Olympic Games medals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Six nations get ICC Development Awards for pioneering initiatives
    PTI
  5. Paris 2024: Hurdler Jyothi Yarraji confident of debut Olympics ‘going well’
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Billie Jean King Cup finals moved to Malaga from Seville
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2024: Sumit Nagal set to become first Indian man in singles to play in main draw of all four Grand Slams in a year since 2019
    Team Sportstar
  3. Nadal on entry list for US Open 2024
    AFP
  4. Nadal sweeps past Borg in Bastad Open
    AFP
  5. Paris Olympics: Balaji has explosive game, we can’t be written off just like that, says Bopanna
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics: Sift Kaur Samra banks on mental clarity ahead of 2024 Games
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Billie Jean King Cup finals moved to Malaga from Seville
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024: Top 10 athletes with most Olympic Games medals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Six nations get ICC Development Awards for pioneering initiatives
    PTI
  5. Paris 2024: Hurdler Jyothi Yarraji confident of debut Olympics ‘going well’
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment