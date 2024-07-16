MagazineBuy Print

Sumit Nagal achieves new career-high ATP Ranking, enters top 70

Nagal climbed five spots following historic grand slam appearances to move past Sashi Menon, who he had previously shared the record for joint-fourth highest ranking of 71, on the all-time list.

Published : Jul 16, 2024 11:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sumit Nagal of India in action.
FILE PHOTO: Sumit Nagal of India in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sumit Nagal of India in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sumit Nagal achieved a new career-high ranking of 68 in the latest ATP Rankings released on Monday, making him the fourth highest-ranked Indian man since the system’s introduction in 1973.

Nagal climbed five spots following historic grand slam appearances to move past Sashi Menon, who he had previously shared the record for joint-fourth highest ranking of 71, on the all-time list.

Ahead of the 26-year-old are Somdev Devvarman (62), Ramesh Krishnan (23) and Vijay Amritraj (18).

Here’s the full list of Indian men who have been ranked inside the Top 100 at some stage in their careers (along with their career-high rankings):
Vijay Amritraj - 18 (1980)
Ramesh Krishnan - 23 (1985)
Somdev Devvarman - 62 (2011)
Sumit Nagal - 68* (2024)
Sashi Menon - 71 (1975)
Leander Paes - 73 (1998)
Anand Amritraj - 74 (1974)
Prajnesh Gunneswaran - 75 (2019)
Yuki Bhambri - 83 (2018)
Jasjit Singh - 89 (1974)

Nagal made his French Open debut but lost in the opening round. He also made his maiden appearance in the men’s singles main draw at Wimbledon but exited in the first round.

The Paris Olympics-bound Nagal is the first Indian in five years to play a Wimbledon men’s singles main draw match.

The top-ranked Indian is only the second Indian player to make the cut in the singles event in consecutive editions of the Summer Games since Leander Paes (1992-2000).

The Indian has won two Challenger events this season - the Heilbronn Challenger and the Chennai Open ATP Challenger.

