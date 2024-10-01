Fenesta National Tennis C’ship 2024: Maaya upsets fourth seed Lakshmi to enter pre-quarters

Maaya Rajeshwaran played a robust game as she gave further proof of her potential by knocking out fourth seed Lakshmi Prabha 6-1, 6-1 in the women’s first round of the Fenesta National tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Tuesday.
Having negotiated three rounds of the qualifying event, the 15-year-old girl from Coimbatore, coached by Manoj Kumar, Maaya served and stroked with authority, in setting up a pre-quarterfinal against another qualifier Saumya Ronde.
Another young qualifier in the women’s event, Laxmi Siri Dandu had to spend a lot of time on court to beat Chevika Reddy 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(5).
Sejal Bhutada was equally impressive as she survived a tricky opponent, Vidhi Jani in three sets, to set up a second round clash against Humera Baharmus.
READ | China Open: US Open finalist Pegula crashes out in last 16; Zhang Shuai storms into quarterfinals
In the men’s event, lucky loser Rethin Pranav, another fine talent from Tamil Nadu, also demonstrated his high quality game as he raced past Neeraj Yashpaul for the loss of three games. Rethin will next challenge Ajay Malik who had ousted fifth seed Parth Aggarwal.
Bhicky Sagolshem who had beaten Rethin in the third and final qualifying round, demonstrated his athleticism and crafty game in subduing the experienced Suraj Prabodh for the loss of five games.
Bhicky will challenge top seed and former champion Vishnu Vardhan.
Another bright talent from Manipur, qualifier Bushan Haobam set up a second round against another former champion V. M. Ranjeet.
Four more qualifiers Shashank Theertha, Keerthivassan Suresh, Dheeraj Srinivasan and Yash Chaurasia also progressed to the second round.
The results (first round):
Latest on Sportstar
- IND-W vs SA-W Live, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: India 121/4 (18); Deepti, Richa at crease vs South Africa
- UEFA Nations League: Haaland named Norway captain, Odegaard out with injury for next two matches
- Fenesta National Tennis C’ship 2024: Maaya upsets fourth seed Lakshmi to enter pre-quarters
- AFI shortlists former World Champion Makarov as India’s new javelin throw coach, awaits SAI approval
- Pakistan hockey great Sohail Abbas joins Malaysia as drag-flick coach
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE