MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Stand named in honour of Vijay Amritraj at SDAT Stadium in Chennai

Amritraj was ranked 18th in the world in 1980, the highest-ever ranking achieved by an Indian since the introduction of the computerised rankings in 1973.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 21:28 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Nihit Sachdeva
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhyanidhi Stalin unveiling the Vijay Amritraj Pavilion at SDAT Stadium, Nungambakkam in Chennai.
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhyanidhi Stalin unveiling the Vijay Amritraj Pavilion at SDAT Stadium, Nungambakkam in Chennai. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
infoIcon

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhyanidhi Stalin unveiling the Vijay Amritraj Pavilion at SDAT Stadium, Nungambakkam in Chennai. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu

Indian tennis legend Vijay Amritraj was honoured by the Tamil Nadu government as the North stand of the main court at the SDAT Stadium in Nungambakkam was named after him in a ceremony on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin unveiled the ‘Vijay Amritraj Pavilion’ during a ceremony on the Centre Court.

“Vijay Amritraj’s rise in the tennis world was nothing short of extraordinary. He faced the greatest players of his era - Bjorn Borg, Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe - and brought honour and prestige to India on the international stage,” he said.

Amritraj won 15 titles on the ATP Tour and twice reached the quarterfinals at both Wimbledon and the US Open. 
Amritraj won 15 titles on the ATP Tour and twice reached the quarterfinals at both Wimbledon and the US Open.  | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives
lightbox-info

Amritraj won 15 titles on the ATP Tour and twice reached the quarterfinals at both Wimbledon and the US Open.  | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Amritraj was ranked 18th in the world in 1980, the highest-ever ranking achieved by an Indian since the introduction of the computerised rankings in 1973.

He won 15 titles on the ATP Tour and twice reached the quarterfinals at both Wimbledon and the US Open. He also led the country to the Davis Cup finals in 1974 and 1987.

ALSO READ: Tennis Hall of Fame CEO hails inductees Leander Paes and Vijay Amritraj, explores expansion possibilities for museum

The 70-year-old Amritraj was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in the contributor category in July 2024.

Amritraj (second from left) felicitated by Tamil Nadu’s Deputy Chief Minister Udhyanidhi Stalin at the Vijay Amritraj Pavilion unveiling function in Chennai.
Amritraj (second from left) felicitated by Tamil Nadu’s Deputy Chief Minister Udhyanidhi Stalin at the Vijay Amritraj Pavilion unveiling function in Chennai. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
lightbox-info

Amritraj (second from left) felicitated by Tamil Nadu’s Deputy Chief Minister Udhyanidhi Stalin at the Vijay Amritraj Pavilion unveiling function in Chennai. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu

“I hope this stadium will continue to host great events in our sport. It is a constant work in progress to bring back the ATP, WTA, junior and special events and see our Indian boys and girls compete in global events,” said Amritraj, who is also the president of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA), during his acceptance speech.

Dr. Atulya Misra, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Department of Youth Welfare and Sports Development; J. Meghanatha Reddy, Member Secretary, Sports Development Authority, Government of Tamil Nadu; Deputy Mayor Mahesh Kumaar, tennis players Somdev Devvarman and Prajnesh Gunneswaran, and various TNTA officials attended the event.

Related Topics

Vijay Amritraj /

ATP /

Wimbledon

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W Live, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: South Africa 102/6 (18); Shafali Varma removes Tryon
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tamil Nadu squad for Ranji Trophy: Siddarth gets maiden call-up, Washington unavailable for Saurashtra game
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. 13-year-old GM Erdogmus becomes youngest-ever player to record rating of 2600
    Team Sportstar
  4. Laxman: Aim to create a bench strength of coaches moving forward
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Spain and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta set to retire from professional football
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Stand named in honour of Vijay Amritraj at SDAT Stadium in Chennai
    Nihit Sachdeva
  2. Fenesta National Tennis C’ship 2024: Maaya upsets fourth seed Lakshmi to enter pre-quarters
    Team Sportstar
  3. Second-ranked Zverev battles lung inflammation ahead of Shanghai Masters
    AFP
  4. Fils wins Japan Open 2024, saves match point to beat Humbert in all-French final
    AFP
  5. China Open 2024: Sinner beats Chinese wildcard Bu, sets up final against Alcaraz
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W Live, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: South Africa 102/6 (18); Shafali Varma removes Tryon
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tamil Nadu squad for Ranji Trophy: Siddarth gets maiden call-up, Washington unavailable for Saurashtra game
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. 13-year-old GM Erdogmus becomes youngest-ever player to record rating of 2600
    Team Sportstar
  4. Laxman: Aim to create a bench strength of coaches moving forward
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Spain and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta set to retire from professional football
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment