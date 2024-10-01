MagazineBuy Print

China Open: Alcaraz beats Medvedev in straight sets to reach final

The second seed will face world number one and defending champion Jannik Sinner or Chinese wildcard Bu Yunchaokete for the title.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 15:39 IST , BEIJING - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz emulated Rafael Nadal in reaching a China Open final as he sent Daniil Medvedev packing 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday.

The second seed will face world number one and defending champion Jannik Sinner or Chinese wildcard Bu Yunchaokete for the title.

The 21-year-old Spaniard Alcaraz is into his first final in Beijing, something legendary compatriot Nadal did four times.

Alcaraz, looking to bounce back from a second-round exit at the US Open, drew first blood when he broke last year’s finalist Medvedev for 3-2 in the first set.

Alcaraz looked in the mood, cupping his ear to a capacity crowd after emerging from one scintillating rally.

He then failed to hold serve for three games in a row, leaving the set poised at 4-4.

Third-seeded Medvedev became increasingly frustrated after a couple of calls failed to go his way and Alcaraz broke for 6-5, then held to wrap up the set in 48 minutes.

Alcaraz broke for a 3-2 lead in the second set, after which Medvedev had treatment from the physio on his left leg.

He had more treatment at 3-4 down as his hopes slipped away, Alcaraz getting the job done on his fourth match point.

Alcaraz is one win away from his 16th ATP Tour title.

The final is on Wednesday.

