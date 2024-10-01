MagazineBuy Print

Tamil Nadu squad for Ranji Trophy: Washington misses out, Siddarth gets maiden call-up for Saurashtra game

Left-arm spinner Sai Kishore, who last season led Tamil Nadu to its first Ranji semifinal since 2016-17, has been retained as the captain, while wicketkeeper-batter N. Jagadeesan will be his deputy.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 20:09 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
FILE PHOTO: Sai Kishore, who last season led Tamil Nadu to its first Ranji semifinal since 2016-17, has been retained as the captain.
FILE PHOTO: Sai Kishore, who last season led Tamil Nadu to its first Ranji semifinal since 2016-17, has been retained as the captain. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sai Kishore, who last season led Tamil Nadu to its first Ranji semifinal since 2016-17, has been retained as the captain. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M/ The Hindu

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) State senior selection committee on Tuesday announced 18-member squad for its upcoming Ranji Trophy opener against Saurashtra to be held at Coimbatore from October 11 to 14.

Left-arm spinner Sai Kishore, who last season led Tamil Nadu to its first Ranji semifinal since 2016-17, has been retained as the captain. Wicketkeeper-batter N. Jagadeesan, who had a prolific in that run has been elevated as Kishore’s deputy.

Pace spearhead Sandeep Warrier and batting mainstay Baba Indrajith, both of whom suffered injuries playing for India-C in the Duleep Trophy, have been included in the squad.

Warrier walked off with a hamstring injury during the second-round match versus India-B. Indrajith was retired out and stretchered off with a hamstring injury too, while batting against India-A in the third round. Despite the setback, the 30-year-old returned to bat in the fourth innings.

The selection committee chairman Vausdeva Das gave a detailed update on the recuperating duo. “As of now, they have been doing their rehabilitation at the TNCA Academy (in Chepauk). They are being monitored by our physios. And they are also being monitored by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). So, whatever necessary protocols they have to follow for the rehab and getting ready, they are doing that,” Das told Sportstar over a phone call.

ALSO READ | Laxman ‘proud’ of his team at NCA, lauds BCCI for handling Rishabh Pant’s recovery

“We are keeping an eye on their fitness. We still have another ten days. They are on track (to be match-ready). We’ll see how it goes. If they are fully fit and ready to go, then as per that, we will take a call.” he further added.

Eighteen-year-old C. Andre Siddarth gets his maiden Ranji call-up. The right hand batter impressed with an unbeaten attacking hundred (115 n.o., 94b, 15x4, 4x6) in a fourth-innings chase against Gujarat on a spin-friendly pitch that offered uneven bounce in the Buchi Babu Memorial All India invitational cricket tournament in Salem in August.

Left-arm spinner M. Siddharth, who claimed six for 76 and eight for 21 in the same match against Gujarat, has been added to the squad.

Off-spinner S. Lakshay Jain, who was in the squad for four matches last Ranji season, is also included.

Gurjapneet Singh, the left-arm seamer who naturally gets bounce because of his high release point, has been included too.

Tamil Nadu State senior men’s squad:
R. Sai Kishore (Captain), N. Jagadeesan (Vice Captain), B. Indrajith, B. Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, M. Shahrukh Khan, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, S. Mohamed Ali, C. Andre Siddarth, S. Ajith Ram, S. Lokeshwar, S. Lakshay Jain, Sandeep Warrier, Gurjapneet Singh, M. Mohammed, R. Sonu Yadav, M. Siddharth.

