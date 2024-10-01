Irani Cup 2024-25 Live Score: MUM 79/3 vs ROI; Rahane, Iyer rebuild for Mumbai

- October 01, 2024 13:104Mumbai 79/3 in 26 overs
Rahane picks up three runs with a clip off his pads. Dayal pitches it at good length and the ball jags back into the right-hander. Rahane able to work it away through the on side. He’s moved to 24 now.
A mini mixup between Rahane and Shreyas in the next over. The latter plays to mid wicket and denies Rahane a single. It’s a direct hit and the Mumbai captain has to scurry back to get back in in time. FOUR! The first boundary of the session. Shreyas nudges it between the second slip and gully.
- October 01, 2024 13:04Mumbai 69/3 in 24 overs
Shreyas picks a couple with a flick off his pads against Dayal.
Prasidh beats the outside edge off successive deliveries. This time it’s Shreyas who first misses a back foot punch. The next is fuller and he fails to execute his front foot defence.
- October 01, 2024 12:50Mumbai 65/3 in 22 overs
Three singles in the Dayal over to start the second session.
Prasidh puts in a bouncer to Shreyas which the batter is able to defend. A chip down the ground does not come from the middle of his blade, two more runs.
- October 01, 2024 12:45Second session begins
The players have returned after the lunch break. Yash Dayal to start the second session for Rest of India.
Shreyas, Rahane at the crease for Mumbai.
- October 01, 2024 11:57MUM 60/3 in 20 overs
Dayal returns. Rahane leaves the first and defends the second. Pushes the fourth for a quick single. Just one run from the over. Another maiden for him.
Prasidh to bowl the 20th over. Rahane playing on the safer side, leaves the first three balls. Prasidh still getting some swing here.
And that’s lunch.
- October 01, 2024 11:486MUM 59/3 in 18 overs
Manav Suthar begins his campaign. The spinner gives away only a run in his first over.
Another spinner into the attack. Saransh Jain starts with a no ball. First maximum! Shreyas connects well and flicks it for a six over midwicket. 14 runs off the over.
- October 01, 2024 11:39Mumbai 44/3 in 16 overs
Prasidh Krishna bowls a maiden over. He is sticking to the fourth-stump line and not making it easy to pick runs.
Mukesh bowls the next over. Back-to-back bouncers for Shreyas Iyer but the second one hits him on the abdomen. Maiden for Mukesh.
- October 01, 2024 11:274Mumbai 43/3 in 13 overs
Shreyas Iyer gets a boundary. Prasidh gets his edge but it runs through the slip cordon.
- October 01, 2024 11:14WMumbai 38/3 in 12 overs
Prasidh beats the outside edge! Mhatre is lured into a cover drive due to the good length but the ball moves away and just misses taking a feather. A leg bye to fine leg.
Mukesh back into the attack. WICKET! Mukesh does Mhatre with a bouncer. A top edge off an attempted pull shot and Dhruv Jurel gets under it.
Ayush Mhatre c Jurel b Mukesh 19(35)
Shreyas Iyer is the new man in. Gets off the mark off his first delivery.
- October 01, 2024 11:01Mumbai 36/2 in 10 overs
A change in bowling. Prasidh Krishna to bowl his first over. He probes Mhatre outside the off stump who is more than happy to shoulder arms and see the over out.
Rahane drives the first delivery from Dayal and collects two runs. Two more singles in the over.
- October 01, 2024 10:534Mumbai 32/2 in 8 overs
Rahane with an off drive against Mukesh to pick two runs. A fair bit of swing on offer for the right-arm seamer. Yash Dayal bowls a no ball in the next over. Tries a couple of bouncers to Rahane but the veteran is up for it and pulls it for a boundary.
- October 01, 2024 10:50Mumbai 24/2 in 6 overs
Teenager Mhatre dealing in boundaries in the fifth over. A bit of discussion between ROI captain Gaikwad and the umpire regarding the ball and a replacement is being used. Dayal in the sixth over. Just one run from it.
- October 01, 2024 10:39Mumbai 15/2 in 4 overs
Rahane joins Mhatre at the centre. After a huge blow in the third over, Mumbai has its task cut out. Mukesh Kumar picked two crucial wickets in the same over. A quiet fourth over by Yash Dayal with four runs coming off it.
- October 01, 2024 10:32WAnother wicket down for Mumbai
Mukesh strikes again! This time, it is Hardik Tamore who attempts a drive but edges it. An easy catch for keeper Jurel behind.
Hardik Tamore c †Jurel b Mukesh Kumar 0 (3)
- October 01, 2024 10:28WMumbai loses its first wicket!
Prithvi Shaw is caught by Padikkal at second slip off Mukesh’s delivery. He was looking to drive the ball but could get only an edge.
Prithvi Shaw c Padikkal b Mukesh Kumar 4 (7)
- October 01, 2024 10:25MUM 6/0 in 2 overs
Prithvi Shaw and debutant Ayush Mhatre start for Mumbai. Shaw with a solitary boundary in the first over and just two runs from the second.
- October 01, 2024 10:18Playing XIs:
Rest of India: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK)*, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal
Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shams Mulani, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore (wk), Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohammad Juned Khan
- October 01, 2024 10:14Squad update:
- October 01, 2024 10:09Rest of India wins the toss
Toss update: Rest of India’s Ruturaj Gaikwad has won the toss and opts to bowl first against Mumbai.
- October 01, 2024 09:54Toss at 10 AM
Good news from Lucknow! The update after inspection is that the toss has been scheduled for 10 AM after which play will begin at 10:15 AM.
- October 01, 2024 09:28Toss has been delayed
Next inspection is at 9:45 am.
- October 01, 2024 09:24Toss delayed
Word coming in that the toss has been delayed due to a wet outfield.
The next inspection at 9:45AM.
- October 01, 2024 09:13In conversation with Shardul Thakur
- October 01, 2024 09:02Team News
- October 01, 2024 08:58Match preview
Ranji champs Mumbai set for ‘ultimate test’ against Rest of India to end long Irani Cup draught
The Duleep Trophy may have got the domestic First-Class season going, but the sense of playing for the team’s cause will kick in from Tuesday as Mumbai tries and regains the Irani Cup after almost three decades.
- October 01, 2024 08:41SQUADS
Rest of India: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Ricky Bhui, Shashwat Rawat, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar
Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Iye r, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (wk), Sidhaant Addhatrao (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohammad Juned Khan, Royston Dias.
- October 01, 2024 08:39Live Streaming Info
When will Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India start?
The Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India will start at 9:30 AM IST.
When will Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India take place?
The Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India will start on Tuesday, October 1.
Where will Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India be played?
The Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
Where to watch Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India?
The live telecast of Duleep Trophy 2024 will be on Sports18 Network. It can be streamed on Jio Cinema app and website.
