MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Irani Cup 2024-25 Live Score: MUM 79/3 vs ROI; Rahane, Iyer rebuild for Mumbai

Irani Cup 2024-25 Live Score Updates: Catch the latest score and updates from the Mumbai vs Rest of India match being played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Updated : Oct 01, 2024 13:14 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai’s Ajinkya Rahane batting during the Ranji Trophy.
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai’s Ajinkya Rahane batting during the Ranji Trophy. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Mumbai’s Ajinkya Rahane batting during the Ranji Trophy. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Mumbai vs Rest of India Irani Cup 2024-25 match being played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

  • October 01, 2024 13:10
    4
    Mumbai 79/3 in 26 overs

    Rahane picks up three runs with a clip off his pads. Dayal pitches it at good length and the ball jags back into the right-hander. Rahane able to work it away through the on side. He’s moved to 24 now. 

    A mini mixup between Rahane and Shreyas in the next over. The latter plays to mid wicket and denies Rahane a single. It’s a direct hit and the Mumbai captain has to scurry back to get back in in time. FOUR! The first boundary of the session. Shreyas nudges it between the second slip and gully.

  • October 01, 2024 13:04
    Mumbai 69/3 in 24 overs

    Shreyas picks a couple with a flick off his pads against Dayal.

    Prasidh beats the outside edge off successive deliveries. This time it’s Shreyas who first misses a back foot punch. The next is fuller and he fails to execute his front foot defence.

  • October 01, 2024 12:50
    Mumbai 65/3 in 22 overs

    Three singles in the Dayal over to start the second session.

    Prasidh puts in a bouncer to Shreyas which the batter is able to defend. A chip down the ground does not come from the middle of his blade, two more runs.

  • October 01, 2024 12:45
    Second session begins

    The players have returned after the lunch break. Yash Dayal to start the second session for Rest of India. 

    Shreyas, Rahane at the crease for Mumbai. 

  • October 01, 2024 11:57
    MUM 60/3 in 20 overs

    Dayal returns. Rahane leaves the first and defends the second. Pushes the fourth for a quick single. Just one run from the over. Another maiden for him. 

    Prasidh to bowl the 20th over. Rahane playing on the safer side, leaves the first three balls. Prasidh still getting some swing here. 

    And that’s lunch.

  • October 01, 2024 11:48
    6
    MUM 59/3 in 18 overs

    Manav Suthar begins his campaign. The spinner gives away only a run in his first over.

    Another spinner into the attack. Saransh Jain starts with a no ball. First maximum! Shreyas connects well and flicks it for a six over midwicket. 14 runs off the over. 

  • October 01, 2024 11:39
    Mumbai 44/3 in 16 overs

    Prasidh Krishna bowls a maiden over. He is sticking to the fourth-stump line and not making it easy to pick runs. 

    Mukesh bowls the next over. Back-to-back bouncers for Shreyas Iyer but the second one hits him on the abdomen. Maiden for Mukesh. 

  • October 01, 2024 11:27
    4
    Mumbai 43/3 in 13 overs

    Shreyas Iyer gets a boundary. Prasidh gets his edge but it runs through the slip cordon.

  • October 01, 2024 11:14
    W
    Mumbai 38/3 in 12 overs

    Prasidh beats the outside edge! Mhatre is lured into a cover drive due to the good length but the ball moves away and just misses taking a feather. A leg bye to fine leg.

    Mukesh back into the attack. WICKET! Mukesh does Mhatre with a bouncer. A top edge off an attempted pull shot and Dhruv Jurel gets under it.

    Ayush Mhatre c Jurel b Mukesh 19(35)

    Shreyas Iyer is the new man in. Gets off the mark off his first delivery.

  • October 01, 2024 11:01
    Mumbai 36/2 in 10 overs

    A change in bowling. Prasidh Krishna to bowl his first over. He probes Mhatre outside the off stump who is more than happy to shoulder arms and see the over out.

    Rahane drives the first delivery from Dayal and collects two runs. Two more singles in the over.

  • October 01, 2024 10:53
    4
    Mumbai 32/2 in 8 overs

    Rahane with an off drive against Mukesh to pick two runs. A fair bit of swing on offer for the right-arm seamer. Yash Dayal bowls a no ball in the next over. Tries a couple of bouncers to Rahane but the veteran is up for it and pulls it for a boundary.

  • October 01, 2024 10:50
    Mumbai 24/2 in 6 overs

    Teenager Mhatre dealing in boundaries in the fifth over. A bit of discussion between ROI captain Gaikwad and the umpire regarding the ball and a replacement is being used. Dayal in the sixth over. Just one run from it. 

  • October 01, 2024 10:39
    Mumbai 15/2 in 4 overs

    Rahane joins Mhatre at the centre. After a huge blow in the third over, Mumbai has its task cut out. Mukesh Kumar picked two crucial wickets in the same over. A quiet fourth over by Yash Dayal with four runs coming off it.

  • October 01, 2024 10:32
    W
    Another wicket down for Mumbai

    Mukesh strikes again! This time, it is Hardik Tamore who attempts a drive but edges it. An easy catch for keeper Jurel behind. 

    Hardik Tamore c †Jurel b Mukesh Kumar 0 (3)

  • October 01, 2024 10:28
    W
    Mumbai loses its first wicket!

    Prithvi Shaw is caught by Padikkal at second slip off Mukesh’s delivery. He was looking to drive the ball but could get only an edge. 

    Prithvi Shaw c Padikkal b Mukesh Kumar 4 (7)

  • October 01, 2024 10:25
    MUM 6/0 in 2 overs

    Prithvi Shaw and debutant Ayush Mhatre start for Mumbai. Shaw with a solitary boundary in the first over and just two runs from the second. 

  • October 01, 2024 10:18
    Playing XIs:

    Rest of India: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK)*, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal

    Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shams Mulani, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore (wk), Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohammad Juned Khan

  • October 01, 2024 10:14
    Squad update:

  • October 01, 2024 10:09
    Rest of India wins the toss

    Toss update: Rest of India’s Ruturaj Gaikwad has won the toss and opts to bowl first against Mumbai. 

  • October 01, 2024 09:54
    Toss at 10 AM

    Good news from Lucknow! The update after inspection is that the toss has been scheduled for 10 AM after which play will begin at 10:15 AM. 

  • October 01, 2024 09:40
    Mumbai will be without Musheer Khan

    Musheer Khan out of Irani Cup 2024 after suffering road accident

    Mumbai batter Musheer Khan will miss the upcoming Irani Cup 2024 match after suffering a road accident near Lucknow on Saturday.

  • October 01, 2024 09:28
    Toss has been delayed

    Next inspection is at 9:45 am. 

  • October 01, 2024 09:24
    Toss delayed

    Word coming in that the toss has been delayed due to a wet outfield. 

    The next inspection at 9:45AM.

  • October 01, 2024 09:13
    In conversation with Shardul Thakur

    Shardul Thakur: Focus on Irani Cup and Ranji Trophy games keeping India Tour of Australia in mind

    Thakur is keen to go through the rigours of a five-day game and pace himself for what he hopes to be an arduous season of red-ball cricket across continents.

  • October 01, 2024 09:02
    Team News

  • October 01, 2024 08:58
    Match preview

    Ranji champs Mumbai set for ‘ultimate test’ against Rest of India to end long Irani Cup draught

    The Duleep Trophy may have got the domestic First-Class season going, but the sense of playing for the team’s cause will kick in from Tuesday as Mumbai tries and regains the Irani Cup after almost three decades.

  • October 01, 2024 08:57
    Top 5 players to watch out for

    Irani Cup 2024-25: Five players to watch out for in Mumbai vs Rest of India match

    Mumbai vs Rest of India: Here are five names who are heading to the Irani Cup on the back of strong performances in First Class cricket.

  • October 01, 2024 08:47
    Full list of Irani Cup winners

    Irani Cup 2024-25: Which is the most successful team?

    Since its inaugural edition during the 1959-60 domestic season, Rest of India has won the competition 30 times, while Mumbai has won on 14 occasions.

  • October 01, 2024 08:41
    SQUADS

    Rest of India: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Ricky Bhui, Shashwat Rawat, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar

    Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Iye r, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (wk), Sidhaant Addhatrao (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohammad Juned Khan, Royston Dias.

  • October 01, 2024 08:39
    Live Streaming Info

    When will Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India start?

    The Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India will start at 9:30 AM IST. 

    When will Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India take place?

    The Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India will start on Tuesday, October 1. 

    Where will Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India be played?

    The Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. 

    Where to watch Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India?

    The live telecast of Duleep Trophy 2024 will be on Sports18 Network. It can be streamed on Jio Cinema app and website. 

Related Topics

Irani Cup /

Mumbai /

Rest of India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 5: BAN 146 all out; IND needs 95 to win; Rohit falls to Mehidy for 8
    Team Sportstar
  2. Irani Cup 2024-25 Live Score: MUM 79/3 vs ROI; Rahane, Iyer rebuild for Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, October 1: Mane leads air rifle dominance with double gold at ISSF Junior World Championships
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN: As suspense hangs over Shakib’s Test retirement, his mentor feels ‘there is still enough cricket left in him’
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Irani Cup 2024-25: Five players to watch out for in Mumbai vs Rest of India match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25 Live Score: MUM 79/3 vs ROI; Rahane, Iyer rebuild for Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  2. Irani Cup 2024-25: Five players to watch out for in Mumbai vs Rest of India match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Irani Cup 2024-25: Full list of winners, runners-up before Mumbai vs Rest of India match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Irani Cup 2024-25: Live streaming info, Mumbai vs Rest of India full squads, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  5. Musheer Khan thankful for getting ‘a new life’ after car accident
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 5: BAN 146 all out; IND needs 95 to win; Rohit falls to Mehidy for 8
    Team Sportstar
  2. Irani Cup 2024-25 Live Score: MUM 79/3 vs ROI; Rahane, Iyer rebuild for Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, October 1: Mane leads air rifle dominance with double gold at ISSF Junior World Championships
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN: As suspense hangs over Shakib’s Test retirement, his mentor feels ‘there is still enough cricket left in him’
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Irani Cup 2024-25: Five players to watch out for in Mumbai vs Rest of India match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment