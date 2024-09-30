The Irani Cup 2024-25 will see defending champion Rest of India take on Mumbai, the winner of the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy, from October 1 to 5 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Mumbai, the most successful team in Ranji Trophy history, won its 42nd title by defeating Vidarbha by 169 runs in the 2023-24 season final.

The 61st Irani Cup fixture was originally scheduled to be held in Mumbai but was shifted to Lucknow due to unfavourable weather conditions in the coastal city.

All you need to know about the Irani Cup

It is an annual first-class match played between the reigning Ranji Trophy champion and the Rest of India side, which consists of players from various Ranji teams.

The tournament is named after Z. R. Irani, a long-serving president and treasurer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from its inception in 1928 until his death in 1970.

It was founded during the 1959-60 season to mark the completion of 25 years of the Ranji Trophy championship. Originally intended as a one-off match, the BCCI decided to make it an annual fixture, and it has been played in most seasons since 1962-63.

Where to watch the Irani Cup 2024-25?

When will Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India start? The Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India will start at 9:30 AM IST. When will Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India take place? The Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India will start on Tuesday, October 1. Where will Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India be played? The Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Where to watch Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India? The live telecast of Duleep Trophy 2024 will be on Sports18 Network. It can be streamed on Jio Cinema app and website.

Irani Cup 2024-25 squad

Rest of India: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK)*, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal*, Ricky Bhui, Shashwat Rawat, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar

Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan*, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Iye r , Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (wk), Sidhaant Addhatrao (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohammad Juned Khan, Royston Dias.

* - Will be released from India’s squad for the second Test against Bangladesh.