IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: India breaks record for fastest team fifty and hundred in Test cricket

India made history on day four of the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur by setting two remarkable records: the fastest team fifty and the fastest team hundred in Test cricket.

The team reached the fifty-run milestone in just three overs, with openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal starting explosively—Rohit smashing 19 runs off just six balls and Jaiswal racing to 30 runs from only 13 deliveries. Rohit’s innings came to an end when he was clean bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 23 runs off 11 balls.

Following this blazing start, India didn’t slow down, reaching the 100-run mark in just 10.1 overs. This achievement not only established a new record but also surpassed its previous record of 12.2 overs, set against the West Indies in 2023.

India’s fastest fifty record surpassed England’s earlier feat from July, when it reached 50 runs in 4.2 overs during a Test match against the West Indies at Trent Bridge, ending its own 30-year hold on the fastest team fifty in men’s Test cricket.