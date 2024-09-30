MagazineBuy Print

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja picks 300 Test wickets; seventh Indian to achieve feat

Among Indian bowlers, Jadeja is the fourth fastest to reach 300 wickets, following R. Ashwin (54 matches), Anil Kumble (66), and Harbhajan Singh (72).

Published : Sep 30, 2024 13:11 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Ravindra Jadeja celebrating after taking the wicket of Liton Das during the first Test between India vs Bangladesh at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.
India’s Ravindra Jadeja celebrating after taking the wicket of Liton Das during the first Test between India vs Bangladesh at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu
infoIcon

India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrating after taking the wicket of Liton Das during the first Test between India vs Bangladesh at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu

Ravindra Jadeja became the seventh Indian cricketer to claim 300 wickets in Test cricket during Day 4 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur. The 35-year-old spinner achieved this milestone by dismissing Khaled Ahmed in his 10th over of the first innings.

Jadeja, the first left-arm spinner from India to reach this mark, accomplished the feat in just 73 Tests. He has taken 300 wickets at an impressive average of 23.98 and a strike rate of 58.10. Alongside his bowling prowess, Jadeja has also contributed significantly with the bat, scoring 3,122 Test runs at an average of 36.72, including four centuries and 21 half-centuries.

READ MORE | IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Mominul Haque becomes second Bangladesh batter to score Test century in India

Among Indian bowlers, Jadeja is the fourth fastest to reach 300 wickets, following R. Ashwin (54 matches), Anil Kumble (66), and Harbhajan Singh (72).

Jadeja’s all-round skills extend beyond Test cricket. In One-Day Internationals (ODIs), he has scored 2,756 runs and taken 220 wickets. In T20 Internationals (T20Is), he has amassed 515 runs and claimed 54 wickets, further establishing himself as a vital player across formats.

