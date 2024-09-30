MagazineBuy Print

IPL player retentions: Six players DC could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction

IPL announced the new player retention rules ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction, to be held later this year. Here are the possible players DC could retain. 

Published : Sep 30, 2024 13:03 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals will look to retain Rishabh Pant as captain.
Delhi Capitals will look to retain Rishabh Pant as captain. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals will look to retain Rishabh Pant as captain. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu

The Indian Premier League (IPL) announced the new player retention rules ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction, set to be held later this year.

According to the new regulations, each franchise can retain a maximum of six players using Retentions and the Right to Match (RTM) options. There is no limit on the number of overseas players that can be retained.

Each team can retain a maximum of five capped players and a maximum of two uncapped players.

IPL player retention rules for mega auction explained: Format, use of RTM and retention slabs

Who will DC retain ahead of the mega auction?

Possible DC retentions ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction
Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh, Harry Brook, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel*.

Delhi Capitals finished sixth in the IPL 2024 points table under the leadership of Rishabh Pant. Despite an ordinary season for the team, several individual players stepped up and showcased their potential. One such player was Axar Patel, who has had a memorable year so far. The Capitals are expected to retain Pant as captain once again. Jake Fraser-McGurk is also likely to be on DC’s retention list, given his explosive batting at the top of the order.

Abhishek Porel, still uncapped, displayed his potential this season. He was used as a floater throughout the campaign and seized every opportunity that came his way. Mitchell Marsh (injured during the season) and Harry Brook (who withdrew before the season) could also make the cut given their international performances.

Delhi Capitals /

IPL /

IPL AUCTION /

IPL 2025

