The Indian Premier League (IPL) announced the new player retention rules ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction, set to be held later this year.

According to the new regulations, each franchise can retain a maximum of six players using Retentions and the Right to Match (RTM) options. There is no limit on the number of overseas players that can be retained.

Each team can retain a maximum of five capped players and a maximum of two uncapped players.

Who will DC retain ahead of the mega auction?

Possible DC retentions ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh, Harry Brook, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel*.

Delhi Capitals finished sixth in the IPL 2024 points table under the leadership of Rishabh Pant. Despite an ordinary season for the team, several individual players stepped up and showcased their potential. One such player was Axar Patel, who has had a memorable year so far. The Capitals are expected to retain Pant as captain once again. Jake Fraser-McGurk is also likely to be on DC’s retention list, given his explosive batting at the top of the order.

Abhishek Porel, still uncapped, displayed his potential this season. He was used as a floater throughout the campaign and seized every opportunity that came his way. Mitchell Marsh (injured during the season) and Harry Brook (who withdrew before the season) could also make the cut given their international performances.