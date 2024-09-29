MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Venues stats and toss factor

The matches will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium - two venues that have only hosted a total of 15 women T20Is so far.

Published : Sep 29, 2024 10:25 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: While India will play Pakistan during the day, its matches against New Zealand and Sri Lanka at this venue will be held at night. 
FILE PHOTO: While India will play Pakistan during the day, its matches against New Zealand and Sri Lanka at this venue will be held at night.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: While India will play Pakistan during the day, its matches against New Zealand and Sri Lanka at this venue will be held at night.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The ninth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will begin from October 3 in UAE with 10 teams participating.

The marquee event was originally supposed to be held in Bangladesh. However, due to the political situation in the country, ICC shifted the tournament to UAE.

Now, Dubai and Sharjah will host the 23 matches to be played till October 20.

The matches will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium - two venues that have only hosted a total of 15 women T20Is so far.

None of India, Australia, or England have played a W-T20I here before; Pakistan has played the most matches - 10. New Zealand (4), Sri Lanka (3), and South Africa (3) are the other participating teams who have experienced these conditions before. However, all the above teams have only in Sharjah.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium

This will be the first time that top-ranked women teams will be playing in Dubai. A total of 12 matches will be held at the venue including marquee India vs Pakistan clash, first semifinal and final.

Out of 12, nine matches will be played under lights. Dubai has usually seen plenty of dew in the night games, especially in the second innings.

Out of 81 T20s played at night since 2020 here, a team has only opted to bat first 14 times, winning only six games and losing seven while one ended in a tie; suggesting the team chasing has a massive advantage.

While India will play Pakistan during the day, its matches against New Zealand and Sri Lanka at this venue will be held at night.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Sharjah will host 11 matches during the World Cup including clash between India and Australia and second semifinal.

A total of seven matches will be played here under lights; Sharjah too has a similar record of giving chasing teams an advantage.

A total of 52 T20s have been played here at night since 2020 and on only 17 occasions a team has opted to bat first; result - 10 losses and seven wins.

India’s solitary league match here will be played at night.

Related Topics

Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Venues stats and toss factor
    Team Sportstar
  2. What is India’s best finish in Women’s T20 World Cup history?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 3: BAN 107/3; Start delayed due to wet outfield; Inspection at 12 PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  5. Murugappa Gold Cup: Lesser-known Joginder, with goals aplenty to his name, hopes to make it to National camp
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Venues stats and toss factor
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs NZ, LIVE 2nd Test: New Zealand 208/5 (f/0), trails Sri Lanka by 306 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs AUS 5th ODI Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Australia tour of England 2024; match details, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 3: BAN 107/3; Start delayed due to wet outfield; Inspection at 12 PM
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN, 2nd test: Bangladesh captain Shanto ‘frustrated’ with second day called off without a ball played
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Venues stats and toss factor
    Team Sportstar
  2. What is India’s best finish in Women’s T20 World Cup history?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 3: BAN 107/3; Start delayed due to wet outfield; Inspection at 12 PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  5. Murugappa Gold Cup: Lesser-known Joginder, with goals aplenty to his name, hopes to make it to National camp
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment