Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Venues stats and toss factor

The ninth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will begin from October 3 in UAE with 10 teams participating.

The marquee event was originally supposed to be held in Bangladesh. However, due to the political situation in the country, ICC shifted the tournament to UAE.

Now, Dubai and Sharjah will host the 23 matches to be played till October 20.

The matches will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium - two venues that have only hosted a total of 15 women T20Is so far.

None of India, Australia, or England have played a W-T20I here before; Pakistan has played the most matches - 10. New Zealand (4), Sri Lanka (3), and South Africa (3) are the other participating teams who have experienced these conditions before. However, all the above teams have only in Sharjah.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium

This will be the first time that top-ranked women teams will be playing in Dubai. A total of 12 matches will be held at the venue including marquee India vs Pakistan clash, first semifinal and final.

Out of 12, nine matches will be played under lights. Dubai has usually seen plenty of dew in the night games, especially in the second innings.

Out of 81 T20s played at night since 2020 here, a team has only opted to bat first 14 times, winning only six games and losing seven while one ended in a tie; suggesting the team chasing has a massive advantage.

While India will play Pakistan during the day, its matches against New Zealand and Sri Lanka at this venue will be held at night.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Sharjah will host 11 matches during the World Cup including clash between India and Australia and second semifinal.

A total of seven matches will be played here under lights; Sharjah too has a similar record of giving chasing teams an advantage.

A total of 52 T20s have been played here at night since 2020 and on only 17 occasions a team has opted to bat first; result - 10 losses and seven wins.

India’s solitary league match here will be played at night.