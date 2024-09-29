MagazineBuy Print

SL vs NZ, LIVE 2nd Test: New Zealand 268/6 (f/0), trails Sri Lanka by 246 runs

SL vs NZ, 2nd Test: Follow the live updates of the second Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, being played at the Galle International Stadium in Sri Lanka.

Updated : Sep 29, 2024 10:54 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka’s Nishan Peiris celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Tom Blundell during the day four.
Sri Lanka’s Nishan Peiris celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Tom Blundell during the day four. | Photo Credit: AP
Sri Lanka’s Nishan Peiris celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Tom Blundell during the day four. | Photo Credit: AP

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Nishan Peiris, Prabath Jayasuriya, Milan Rathnayake.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Wiliamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (captain), Ajaz Patel, Will O’Rourke.

Sri Lanka /

New Zealand

