ENG vs AUS 5th ODI Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Australia tour of England 2024; match details, squads

England will take on Australia in the fifth and final One-Day International at County Ground in Bristol on Sunday.

The five-match series is level 2-2 after England bounced back from a 0-2 deficit. The host registered a massive 186-run win in the fourth as Australia was bundled out for 126 chasing England’s 313-run target in a match reduced to 39 overs per side.

ALSO READ | England pacer Archer cautiously optimistic after injury woes

Australia had won the first two games by seven wickets and 68 runs, respectively, before England clawed back in the series with a 46-run win in the rain-curtailed third ODI.

Earlier, the three-match T20I series ended in a 1-1 draw.

ENG vs AUS 5TH ODI - MATCH DETAILS

When will the 5th ODI between England and Australia take place?

The fifth ODI between England and Australia will be held on Sunday, September 29.

Where will the 5th ODI between England and Australia be held?

The fifth ODI between England and Australia will be held at County Ground, Bristol.

When will the 5th ODI between England and Australia start?

The fifth ODI between England and Australia will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

When will the toss for the 5th ODI between England and Australia take place?

The toss for the fifth ODI between England and Australia will take place at 3 PM IST.

Where will the 5th ODI between England and Australia be telecast live in India?

The fifth ODI between England and Australia will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will the 5th ODI between England and Australia be streamed live in India?

The fifth ODI between England and Australia will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

THE SQUADS ENGLAND Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood, Jordan Cox, John Turner. AUSTRALIA Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Short, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cooper Connolly.