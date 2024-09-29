IND-W vs WI-W Live Streaming Info, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: India v West Indies match details, squads

The Indian team will get its Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 preparations underway with a warm-up match against West Indies at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai on Sunday.
The tournament proper begins on October 3, while India takes on New Zealand in its campaign opener on October 4.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will conclude its warm-up games with a contest against South Africa on October 1.
IND-W vs WI-W Warm-up Match Details:
When will the IND-W vs WI-W Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match take place?
The Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match between India Women and West Indies Women will be held on Sunday, September 29.
Where will the IND-W vs WI-W Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match be held?
The Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match between India Women and West Indies Women will take place at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai.
At what time will the IND-W vs WI-W Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match begin?
The Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match between India Women and West Indies Women will start at 7:30 PM IST.
Where will the IND-W vs WI-W Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match be telecast live in India?
The Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match between India Women and West Indies Women will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where will the IND-W vs WI-W Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match be streamed live in India?
The Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match between India Women and West Indies Women will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.
THE SQUADS
INDIA WOMEN
WEST INDIES WOMEN
