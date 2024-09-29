MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs WI-W Live Streaming Info, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: India v West Indies match details, squads

IND-W vs WI-W: Here are the live streaming and telecast details for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match between India and West Indies on Sunday in Dubai.

Published : Sep 29, 2024 08:25 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in action.
FILE PHOTO: India Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian team will get its Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 preparations underway with a warm-up match against West Indies at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai on Sunday.

ALSO READ | Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland stuns Pakistan in warm-up match; Sri Lanka beats Bangladesh

The tournament proper begins on October 3, while India takes on New Zealand in its campaign opener on October 4.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will conclude its warm-up games with a contest against South Africa on October 1.

IND-W vs WI-W Warm-up Match Details:

When will the IND-W vs WI-W Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match take place?

The Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match between India Women and West Indies Women will be held on Sunday, September 29.

Where will the IND-W vs WI-W Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match be held?

The Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match between India Women and West Indies Women will take place at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai.

At what time will the IND-W vs WI-W Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match begin?

The Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match between India Women and West Indies Women will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the IND-W vs WI-W Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match be telecast live in India?

The Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match between India Women and West Indies Women will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where will the IND-W vs WI-W Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match be streamed live in India?

The Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match between India Women and West Indies Women will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

THE SQUADS
INDIA WOMEN
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Sajana Sajeevan.
Travelling reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor.
Non-Travelling reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra.
WEST INDIES WOMEN
Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

