IND-W vs WI-W Live Streaming Info, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: India v West Indies match details, squads

The Indian team will get its Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 preparations underway with a warm-up match against West Indies at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai on Sunday.

The tournament proper begins on October 3, while India takes on New Zealand in its campaign opener on October 4.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will conclude its warm-up games with a contest against South Africa on October 1.

IND-W vs WI-W Warm-up Match Details:

When will the IND-W vs WI-W Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match take place?

The Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match between India Women and West Indies Women will be held on Sunday, September 29.

Where will the IND-W vs WI-W Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match be held?

The Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match between India Women and West Indies Women will take place at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai.

At what time will the IND-W vs WI-W Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match begin?

The Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match between India Women and West Indies Women will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the IND-W vs WI-W Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match be telecast live in India?

The Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match between India Women and West Indies Women will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where will the IND-W vs WI-W Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match be streamed live in India?

The Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match between India Women and West Indies Women will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.