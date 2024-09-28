Scotland beat Pakistan by eight wickets in a Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up fixture at the 7he Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Saturday.

Chasing a 133-run target, opener Sarah Bryce scored an unbeaten 60 to guide Scotland home with 12 balls to spare. Fellow-opener Saskia Horley struck 48 in a 73-run stand for the opening wicket.

Earlier, Kathryn Bryce led the charge with the ball, picking three for 22 to restrict Pakistan to 132 for nine in 20 overs after Fatima Sana elected to bat. Olivia Bell and Abtaha Maqsood also picked two wickets apiece.

In the other match on Saturday, Sri Lanka registered a comprehensive 33-run win over Bangladesh at ICC Academy in Dubai.

The Chamari Athapaththu-led side rode on Hasini Perera (43) and Nilakshini Silva’s (30) knocks to register a 143-run total in 20 overs. In response, Bangladesh faltered, as skipper Nigar Sultana waged a lone battle with an unbeaten 30, with some help from Disha Biswas’ 25 at No. 10.

With the ball, Sugandika Kumari’s spell of 3/8 in two overs was instrumental in stopping Bangladesh in its tracks.