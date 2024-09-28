MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland stuns Pakistan in warm-up match; Sri Lanka beats Bangladesh

Scotland beat Pakistan in a Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up fixture at the 7he Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Saturday.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 22:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Scotland players celebrate during their Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match against Pakistan in Dubai.
Scotland players celebrate during their Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match against Pakistan in Dubai. | Photo Credit: ICC
infoIcon

Scotland players celebrate during their Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match against Pakistan in Dubai. | Photo Credit: ICC

Scotland beat Pakistan by eight wickets in a Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up fixture at the 7he Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Saturday.

Chasing a 133-run target, opener Sarah Bryce scored an unbeaten 60 to guide Scotland home with 12 balls to spare. Fellow-opener Saskia Horley struck 48 in a 73-run stand for the opening wicket.

Earlier, Kathryn Bryce led the charge with the ball, picking three for 22 to restrict Pakistan to 132 for nine in 20 overs after Fatima Sana elected to bat. Olivia Bell and Abtaha Maqsood also picked two wickets apiece.

In the other match on Saturday, Sri Lanka registered a comprehensive 33-run win over Bangladesh at ICC Academy in Dubai.

The Chamari Athapaththu-led side rode on Hasini Perera (43) and Nilakshini Silva’s (30) knocks to register a 143-run total in 20 overs. In response, Bangladesh faltered, as skipper Nigar Sultana waged a lone battle with an unbeaten 30, with some help from Disha Biswas’ 25 at No. 10.

With the ball, Sugandika Kumari’s spell of 3/8 in two overs was instrumental in stopping Bangladesh in its tracks.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland stuns Pakistan in warm-up match; Sri Lanka beats Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bengaluru FC thrashes Mohun Bagan Super Giant in 3-0 win as Chhetri breaks ISL record
    Ashwin Achal
  3. IPL 2025 player retention rules: Teams allowed 5 retentions, one Right to Match option
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. IPL players set to get Rs. 7.5 lakhs per match, sum exclusive of contracted amount
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, September 28: Sekar Patchai retains title, Tanvi Jagdish dethrones Monika P at National SUP Championship
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland stuns Pakistan in warm-up match; Sri Lanka beats Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-ups schedule: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, timings, venues
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: All you need to know about the women’s T20 WC; group stage, match timings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India Schedule; Complete list of fixtures, timings, venue, dates
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan match to be officiated by Aus-Protea duo of Sheridan and Agenbag
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland stuns Pakistan in warm-up match; Sri Lanka beats Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bengaluru FC thrashes Mohun Bagan Super Giant in 3-0 win as Chhetri breaks ISL record
    Ashwin Achal
  3. IPL 2025 player retention rules: Teams allowed 5 retentions, one Right to Match option
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. IPL players set to get Rs. 7.5 lakhs per match, sum exclusive of contracted amount
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, September 28: Sekar Patchai retains title, Tanvi Jagdish dethrones Monika P at National SUP Championship
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment