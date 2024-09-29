Women’s T20 WC 2024: Top wicket-takers in World Cup history

The ninth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup will get underway on October 3 in the United Arab Emirates.

Ten teams will battle it in the group-and-knockout tournament, which will have its final on October 20.

Australia has dominated the tournament, winning six of the past eight editions.

Who is the top wicket-taker in Women’s T20 World Cup history?

South African pacer Shabnim Ismail is the leading wicket-taker in Women’s T20 World Cup history with 43 wickets. English pacer Anya Shrubsole is second on the list with 41 scalps.

Women’s T20 World Cup top wicket-takers list

Sl. No Player Name Country Wickets Matches Economy Best Bowling 1 Shabnim Ismail South Africa 43 32 5.83 3/5 2 Anya Shrubsole England 41 27 5.32 3/6 3 Ellyse Perry Australia 40 42 5.79 3/12 4 Megan Schutt Australia 40 24 6.00 4/18 5 Stafanie Taylor West Indies 33 31 5.95 4/12

With both Ismail and Shrubsole not part of their respective sides in this edition, Australia’s Elyse Perry and Megan Schutt, currently tied third with 40 wickets, have a chance to claim the top spot.