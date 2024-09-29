Women’s T20 WC 2024: Top wicket-takers in World Cup history

The ninth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup will get underway on October 3 in the United Arab Emirates.
Ten teams will battle it in the group-and-knockout tournament, which will have its final on October 20.
Australia has dominated the tournament, winning six of the past eight editions.
Who is the top wicket-taker in Women’s T20 World Cup history?
South African pacer Shabnim Ismail is the leading wicket-taker in Women’s T20 World Cup history with 43 wickets. English pacer Anya Shrubsole is second on the list with 41 scalps.
Women’s T20 World Cup top wicket-takers list
|Sl. No
|Player Name
|Country
|Wickets
|Matches
|Economy
|Best Bowling
|1
|Shabnim Ismail
|South Africa
|43
|32
|5.83
|3/5
|2
|Anya Shrubsole
|England
|41
|27
|5.32
|3/6
|3
|Ellyse Perry
|Australia
|40
|42
|5.79
|3/12
|4
|Megan Schutt
|Australia
|40
|24
|6.00
|4/18
|5
|Stafanie Taylor
|West Indies
|33
|31
|5.95
|4/12
With both Ismail and Shrubsole not part of their respective sides in this edition, Australia’s Elyse Perry and Megan Schutt, currently tied third with 40 wickets, have a chance to claim the top spot.
