MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s T20 WC 2024: Top wicket-takers in World Cup history

The ninth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup will get underway on October 3 in the United Arab Emirates. Here is the top wicket-taker in the tournament, heading to UAE. 

Published : Sep 29, 2024 15:22 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shabnim Ismail of South Africa looks on during the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup.
Shabnim Ismail of South Africa looks on during the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Shabnim Ismail of South Africa looks on during the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The ninth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup will get underway on October 3 in the United Arab Emirates.

Ten teams will battle it in the group-and-knockout tournament, which will have its final on October 20.

Australia has dominated the tournament, winning six of the past eight editions.

Who is the top wicket-taker in Women’s T20 World Cup history?

South African pacer Shabnim Ismail is the leading wicket-taker in Women’s T20 World Cup history with 43 wickets. English pacer Anya Shrubsole is second on the list with 41 scalps.

Women’s T20 World Cup top wicket-takers list

Sl. No Player Name Country Wickets Matches Economy Best Bowling
1 Shabnim Ismail South Africa 43 32 5.83 3/5
2 Anya Shrubsole England 41 27 5.32 3/6
3 Ellyse Perry Australia 40 42 5.79 3/12
4 Megan Schutt Australia 40 24 6.00 4/18
5 Stafanie Taylor West Indies 33 31 5.95 4/12

With both Ismail and Shrubsole not part of their respective sides in this edition, Australia’s Elyse Perry and Megan Schutt, currently tied third with 40 wickets, have a chance to claim the top spot.

Related Topics

Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s T20 WC 2024: Top wicket-takers in World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs AUS 2024, 5th ODI LIVE score: Australia wins toss, to bowl first; Archer, Marsh out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Five key batters to look out for ahead of Women’s T20 WC; Runs, stats, records
    Team Sportstar
  4. WTC 2023-25 Points Table: Sri Lanka tightens grip on third after New Zealand series win; India remains top
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian shooters win two team gold medals at Junior World Championship in Peru
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Women’s T20 WC 2024: Top wicket-takers in World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Five key batters to look out for ahead of Women’s T20 WC; Runs, stats, records
    Team Sportstar
  3. What is India’s best finish in Women’s T20 World Cup history?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs WI-W Live Streaming Info, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: India v West Indies match details, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland stuns Pakistan in warm-up match; Sri Lanka beats Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s T20 WC 2024: Top wicket-takers in World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs AUS 2024, 5th ODI LIVE score: Australia wins toss, to bowl first; Archer, Marsh out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Five key batters to look out for ahead of Women’s T20 WC; Runs, stats, records
    Team Sportstar
  4. WTC 2023-25 Points Table: Sri Lanka tightens grip on third after New Zealand series win; India remains top
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian shooters win two team gold medals at Junior World Championship in Peru
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment