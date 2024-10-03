Asian champion Sri Lanka will look to get its Women’s T20 World Cup campaign with a win as it takes on Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The two sides have met in T20Is 20 times, with Pakistan winning 19 times and Sri Lanka emerging winners 10 times.

But Sri Lanka has dominated the rivalry in recent years, winning three of its last games against Pakistan.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Predicted XIs

Sri Lanka - Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (C), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Harshita Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Rajapaksha, Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sachini Nisansala, Inoka Ranaweera

Pakistan - Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Sana Fatima (c), Omaima Sohail, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Tasmia Rubab and Syeda Aroob Shah.

When is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka happening?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match will happen on Thursday, October 3, from 7:30pm IST.

Where is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka happening?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka will happen at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Where to watch LIVE telecast of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka?

You can catch the LIVE telecast of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch LIVE stream of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

You can catch the LIVE stream of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Moreover, stay tuned for all the LIVE updates on the Sportstar website and app.