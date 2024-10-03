MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Champions League: Conceicao’s late header gives ten-man Juventus win at Leipzig

Juve’s Dusan Vlahovic twice had to cancel out Leipzig’s lead after forward Benjamin Sesko had also struck two goals for the hosts.

Published : Oct 03, 2024 08:44 IST , LEIPZIG - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Juventus’ Francisco Conceicao celebrates after the match.
Juventus’ Francisco Conceicao celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Juventus’ Francisco Conceicao celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Ten-man Juventus twice came from a goal down to stun hosts RB Leipzig 3-2 on Wednesday thanks to Francisco Conceicao’s 82nd-minute winner, making it two wins from two matches in the Champions League.

Juve’s Dusan Vlahovic twice had to cancel out Leipzig’s lead after forward Benjamin Sesko had also struck two goals for the hosts.

The Italians suffered a disastrous start with a double injury blow when captain Gleison Bremer was taken off following a challenge with Lois Openda in the sixth minute, and Nicolas Gonzalez was also forced off.

ALSO READ: Benfica thrashes Atletico Madrid for second Champions League win

Leipzig, which lost its league phase opener at Atletico Madrid, hit back immediately after Nicolo Fagioli’s shot was blocked by Leipzig keeper Peter Gulasci.

In a quick break, Openda found Sesko in the box and the Slovenia forward, who also scored against Atletico, powered home a shot off the crossbar on the half-hour mark.

Juventus, 3-1 winner over PSV Eindhoven on the first matchday, bounced back five minutes after the restart with Vlahovic flicking in Andrea Cambiaso’s low cross, seconds after Teun Koopmeiners had hit the post for the visitors.

Leipzig, which twice hit the woodwork in the second half both times through Openda, went back in front courtesy of Sesko’s well-taken penalty in the 65th minute.

Juve, reduced to 10 when keeper Michele Di Gregorio was sent off on the hour for a handball outside the box, drew level once more through Vlahovic’ stunning left-footed curling shot into the top corner.

Conceicao completed its comeback with a superb run into the box and fine finish. 

Related Topics

Juventus /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

UEFA Champions League /

Benfica

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League: Conceicao’s late header gives ten-man Juventus win at Leipzig
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Champions League: Benfica thrashes Atletico Madrid for second UCL win
    Reuters
  3. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 3 Live Score: MUM 536/9 vs ROI; Sarfaraz Khan to continue on 221 for Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lionel Messi returns to Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Bolivia
    Reuters
  5. Atletico hit with stadium sanctions following fan disruptions in Madrid derby
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA Champions League: Conceicao’s late header gives ten-man Juventus win at Leipzig
    Reuters
  2. Who is Lassana Diarra, what is the transfer dispute and how can he change future of transfers in football?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Lionel Messi returns to Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Bolivia
    Reuters
  4. Lionel Messi wins second title with Inter Miami as it beats Columbus Crew to lift MLS Supporters’ Shield
    AFP
  5. WATCH: Lionel Messi scores brace to give Inter Miami healthy lead against Columbus at half-time
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League: Conceicao’s late header gives ten-man Juventus win at Leipzig
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Champions League: Benfica thrashes Atletico Madrid for second UCL win
    Reuters
  3. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 3 Live Score: MUM 536/9 vs ROI; Sarfaraz Khan to continue on 221 for Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lionel Messi returns to Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Bolivia
    Reuters
  5. Atletico hit with stadium sanctions following fan disruptions in Madrid derby
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment