MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lionel Messi returns to Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Bolivia

Messi was left out of Argentina’s squad for its World Cup Qualifiers against Chile and Colombia in August due to the injury which he sustained during the Copa America final.

Published : Oct 03, 2024 08:24 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE - Argentina’s Lionel Messi during a Copa America semifinal match against Canada in East Rutherford, N.J., July 9, 2024.
FILE - Argentina’s Lionel Messi during a Copa America semifinal match against Canada in East Rutherford, N.J., July 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Argentina’s Lionel Messi during a Copa America semifinal match against Canada in East Rutherford, N.J., July 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Argentina has been boosted by the return of captain Lionel Messi for its CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia, the country’s football association said on Wednesday after the 37-year-old recovered from an ankle injury.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi wins second title with Inter Miami as it beats Columbus Crew to lift MLS Supporters’ Shield

Messi, who plays for Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, was left out of Argentina’s squad for its World Cup Qualifiers against Chile and Colombia in August due to the injury which he sustained during the Copa America final.

Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title.

ARGENTINA SQUAD
Goalkeepers - Geronimo Rulli, Walter Benitez, Juan Musso.
Defenders - Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Leonardo Balerdi, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Tagliafico.
Midfielders - Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Giovani Lo Celso, Thiago Almada, Guido Rodriguez, Nico Paz.
Forwards - Nicolas Gonzalez, Lautaro Martinez, Alejandro Garnacho, Julian Alvarez, Valentin Carboni, Valentin Carboni, Paulo Dybala and Lionel Messi.

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

Argentina /

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lionel Messi returns to Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Bolivia
    Reuters
  2. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 3 Live Score: MUM 536/9 vs ROI; Sarfaraz Khan to continue on 221 against Rest of India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Atletico hit with stadium sanctions following fan disruptions in Madrid derby
    Reuters
  4. Lionel Messi wins second title with Inter Miami as it beats Columbus Crew to lift MLS Supporters’ Shield
    AFP
  5. Columbus 2-3 Inter Miami highlights: Lionel Messi and Co. reign supreme in five-goal thriller to lift MLS Supporters’ Shield
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Lionel Messi returns to Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Bolivia
    Reuters
  2. Lionel Messi wins second title with Inter Miami as it beats Columbus Crew to lift MLS Supporters’ Shield
    AFP
  3. WATCH: Lionel Messi scores brace to give Inter Miami healthy lead against Columbus at half-time
    Team Sportstar
  4. Columbus 2-3 Inter Miami highlights: Lionel Messi and Co. reign supreme in five-goal thriller to lift MLS Supporters’ Shield
    Team Sportstar
  5. Court allows transfer of football great Diego Maradona’s remains to public mausoleum
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lionel Messi returns to Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Bolivia
    Reuters
  2. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 3 Live Score: MUM 536/9 vs ROI; Sarfaraz Khan to continue on 221 against Rest of India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Atletico hit with stadium sanctions following fan disruptions in Madrid derby
    Reuters
  4. Lionel Messi wins second title with Inter Miami as it beats Columbus Crew to lift MLS Supporters’ Shield
    AFP
  5. Columbus 2-3 Inter Miami highlights: Lionel Messi and Co. reign supreme in five-goal thriller to lift MLS Supporters’ Shield
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment