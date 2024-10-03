Lionel Messi returns to Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Bolivia

Argentina has been boosted by the return of captain Lionel Messi for its CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia, the country’s football association said on Wednesday after the 37-year-old recovered from an ankle injury.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi wins second title with Inter Miami as it beats Columbus Crew to lift MLS Supporters’ Shield

Messi, who plays for Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, was left out of Argentina’s squad for its World Cup Qualifiers against Chile and Colombia in August due to the injury which he sustained during the Copa America final.

Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title.