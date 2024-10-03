Argentina has been boosted by the return of captain Lionel Messi for its CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia, the country’s football association said on Wednesday after the 37-year-old recovered from an ankle injury.
ALSO READ: Lionel Messi wins second title with Inter Miami as it beats Columbus Crew to lift MLS Supporters’ Shield
Messi, who plays for Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, was left out of Argentina’s squad for its World Cup Qualifiers against Chile and Colombia in August due to the injury which he sustained during the Copa America final.
Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title.
ARGENTINA SQUAD
Latest on Sportstar
- Lionel Messi returns to Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Bolivia
- Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 3 Live Score: MUM 536/9 vs ROI; Sarfaraz Khan to continue on 221 against Rest of India
- Atletico hit with stadium sanctions following fan disruptions in Madrid derby
- Lionel Messi wins second title with Inter Miami as it beats Columbus Crew to lift MLS Supporters’ Shield
- Columbus 2-3 Inter Miami highlights: Lionel Messi and Co. reign supreme in five-goal thriller to lift MLS Supporters’ Shield
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE