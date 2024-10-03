MagazineBuy Print

Lionel Messi wins second title with Inter Miami as it beats Columbus Crew to lift MLS Supporters’ Shield

The champion of MLS is determined by the winner of the MLS Cup playoffs -- where Eastern Conference rivals the Crew and Miami could meet again.

Published : Oct 03, 2024 07:30 IST , WASHINGTON - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez of Inter Miami CF celebrate a goal during the second half against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on October 02, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez of Inter Miami CF celebrate a goal during the second half against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on October 02, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez of Inter Miami CF celebrate a goal during the second half against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on October 02, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Lionel Messi scored twice as Inter Miami beat the defending Major League Soccer champion the Columbus Crew 3-2 to clinch the Supporters’ Shield awarded for the best regular season record.

Messi had been subdued until the 45th minute when he put Inter ahead -- chesting down a long ball into the box and getting a lucky bounce off Crew defender Malte Amundsen before poking home.

Minutes later, Messi made it 2-0, taking advantage of a poorly assembled wall to curl a laser-precision free-kick into the corner past the stationary Columbus keeper Patrick Schulte.

But 20 seconds after the start of the second half, Columbus pulled a goal back when the ball fell to Diego Rossi just inside the box and he cleverly curled his shot into the far corner.

AS IT HAPPENED: Columbus vs Inter Miami MLS highlights

Straight from the restart, Columbus gifted Miami a third when Schulte raced off his line but with defender Rudy Camacho in his way, he dropped the ball to Luis Suarez who headed into the unguarded goal.

The Crew battled back again though and made it 3-2 through a Cucho Hernandez penalty after Noah Allen handled in the box.

But once again, the momentum Columbus had gained was lost when Camacho was sent off for a second yellow card after a studs-up challenge on Federico Redondo.

Seven minutes from the end though, the Crew had a glorious chance to grab a point -- and deny Miami its celebration -- when a penalty was awarded for handball against Ian Fray after a VAR review.

But this time Colombian Hernandez’s penalty was weak and Miami keeper Drake Callender dived to his right and saved.



