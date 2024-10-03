WATCH: Lionel Messi scores brace to give Inter Miami healthy lead against Columbus at half-time

Lionel Messi scored a quick brace to give Inter Miami a 2-0 lead against Columbus in the first-half at the Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday.
Watch the videos of the goals below.
Columbus 0-2 Inter Miami - Messi (45+5’)
Columbus 0-1 Inter Miami - Messi (45’)
