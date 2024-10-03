WATCH: Lionel Messi scores brace to give Inter Miami healthy lead against Columbus at half-time

Lionel Messi scored a quick brace to give Inter Miami a 2-0 lead against Columbus in the first-half at the Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday.

Watch the videos of the goals below.

Columbus 0-2 Inter Miami - Messi (45+5’)

MESSIIIIIIIIII!!!



Messi magic again to get his brace. 🪄 pic.twitter.com/tqT4Md1ydO — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 3, 2024

Columbus 0-1 Inter Miami - Messi (45’)