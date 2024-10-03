MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WATCH: Lionel Messi scores brace to give Inter Miami healthy lead against Columbus at half-time

Lionel Messi scored a quick brace to give Inter Miami a 2-0 lead against Columbus in the first-half at the Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday.

Published : Oct 03, 2024 06:25 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lionel Messi scored a brace against Columbus, which included an excellent freekick.
Lionel Messi scored a brace against Columbus, which included an excellent freekick. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Lionel Messi scored a brace against Columbus, which included an excellent freekick. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. WATCH: Lionel Messi scores brace to give Inter Miami healthy lead against Columbus at half-time
    Team Sportstar
  2. Inter Miami vs Columbus LIVE score, CLB 0- 2 MIA, MLS: Messi brace keeps Miami at HT, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Court allows transfer of football great Diego Maradona’s remains to public mausoleum
    AP
  4. Juventus’ injury-hit Milik undergoes more knee surgery
    AFP
  5. Pochettino names first roster after taking over as US men’s soccer coach; Dest out with injury
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami vs Columbus LIVE score, CLB 0- 2 MIA, MLS: Messi brace keeps Miami at HT, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH: Lionel Messi scores brace to give Inter Miami healthy lead against Columbus at half-time
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup: Full list of players to have featured in all editions of the tournament
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Captains highlight need for balance between international and franchise cricket
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India beats South Africa in warm-ups as teams fine-tune preparations ahead of tournament
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment