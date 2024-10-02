MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Court allows transfer of football great Diego Maradona’s remains to public mausoleum

Maradona’s body was buried at the Jardín de Bella Vista cemetery, about 50 kilometers northwest of Buenos Aires.

Published : Oct 02, 2024 23:35 IST , BUENOS AIRES - 1 MIN READ

AP
Eight people, including doctors and nurses, are set to stand trial for their alleged responsibility in Maradona’s death due to a cardiorespiratory arrest.
Eight people, including doctors and nurses, are set to stand trial for their alleged responsibility in Maradona’s death due to a cardiorespiratory arrest. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Eight people, including doctors and nurses, are set to stand trial for their alleged responsibility in Maradona’s death due to a cardiorespiratory arrest. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A court has authorized the removal of the remains of football legend Diego Maradona from a private cemetery so they can be placed at a public mausoleum that is under construction in Buenos Aires.

The court in San Isidro, outside the Argentinian capital, issued the ruling Tuesday at the request of Maradona’s children. The 1986 World Cup winner died in 2020 at age 60.

“We always knew that his place was with people, but we also understood that all the security guarantees were a priority,” Dalma Maradona, one of the daughters of the Argentine great, said on her social media channels.

“What we want is for those who love him to be able to go and show him their love, leave him some daisies,” she added.

ALSO READ | Barcelona team news: Goalkeeper Szczesny comes out of retirement to replace injured Ter Stegen

Maradona’s body was buried at the Jardín de Bella Vista cemetery, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) northwest of Buenos Aires.

The court granted the rights of removal to Maradona’s five children due to “humanitarian and emotional reasons.” It also added that his family should decide when to make the change.

The mausoleum project is named “M10 Memorial” and was introduced in 2023 in a ceremony attended by most of Maradona’s children. A pantheon is being built in the upscale neighborhood of Puerto Madero.

Eight people, including doctors and nurses, are set to stand trial for their alleged responsibility in Maradona’s death due to a cardiorespiratory arrest.

Related stories

Related Topics

Diego Maradona

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Court allows transfer of football great Diego Maradona’s remains to public mausoleum
    AP
  2. ICC bans Sri Lanka’s Praveen Jayawickrama under Anti-Corruption Code
    Team Sportstar
  3. Liverpool vs Bologna LIVE score, UCL 2024-25: Salah starts in LIV v BOL; Lineups out; Kick off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich LIVE score, UCL 2024-25: Harry Kane starts in AVL v BAY; Lineups out; Kick off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Captains highlight need for balance between international and franchise cricket for women
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Court allows transfer of football great Diego Maradona’s remains to public mausoleum
    AP
  2. Juventus’ injury-hit Milik undergoes more knee surgery
    AFP
  3. Pochettino names first roster after taking over as US men’s soccer coach; Dest out with injury
    AP
  4. Porto vs Man United: Mount out; Mainoo, Maguire return for Europa League clash
    Team Sportstar
  5. Everton and Spain’s Inma Gabarro latest to suffer ACL injury in Women’s Super League
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Court allows transfer of football great Diego Maradona’s remains to public mausoleum
    AP
  2. ICC bans Sri Lanka’s Praveen Jayawickrama under Anti-Corruption Code
    Team Sportstar
  3. Liverpool vs Bologna LIVE score, UCL 2024-25: Salah starts in LIV v BOL; Lineups out; Kick off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich LIVE score, UCL 2024-25: Harry Kane starts in AVL v BAY; Lineups out; Kick off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Captains highlight need for balance between international and franchise cricket for women
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment