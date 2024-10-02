MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Everton and Spain’s Inma Gabarro latest to suffer ACL injury in Women’s Super League

The 21-year-old Spain international, who joined Everton in the close season, joins a long list of WSL players to face a spell on the sidelines due to an ACL injury.

Published : Oct 02, 2024 20:22 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Everton forward Inma Gabarro sustained the injury during the WSL 2024-25 match against Manchester United.
Everton forward Inma Gabarro sustained the injury during the WSL 2024-25 match against Manchester United. | Photo Credit: @EvertonWomen/X
infoIcon

Everton forward Inma Gabarro sustained the injury during the WSL 2024-25 match against Manchester United. | Photo Credit: @EvertonWomen/X

Everton forward Inma Gabarro sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) knee injury during its 1-0 Women’s Super League (WSL) home loss to Manchester United last weekend, the Merseyside club said on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Spain international, who joined Everton in the close season, joins a long list of WSL players to face a spell on the sidelines due to an ACL injury.

Last week, Gabarro’s teammate Aurora Galli picked up the same injury. Chelsea trio Sam Kerr, Sophie Ingle, Mia Fishel, and Manchester City midfielder Jill Roord are among those who have been sidelined with a similar injury.

ALSO READ | Barcelona team news: Goalkeeper Szczesny comes out of retirement to replace injured Ter Stegen

“A scan this week confirmed Gabarro’s injury and the 21-year-old will now undergo rehabilitation under the care of Everton’s medical team,” the club said on X.

According to a report by global football players’ union FIFPRO, increased workload and travel and insufficient rest have contributed to an increase in injuries, including torn ACLs, among women’s professional players.

In December, European football’s governing body, UEFA, introduced a women’s health expert panel to seek a deeper understanding of ACL injuries and their occurrence in the women’s game.

Related stories

Related Topics

Women's Super League /

WSL /

Everton

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISSF Junior World Championship 2024: India adds five more gold medals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Everton and Spain’s Inma Gabarro latest to suffer ACL injury in Women’s Super League
    Reuters
  3. Aliou Cisse to step down as Senegal head coach
    Reuters
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India beats South Africa in warm-up fixture as teams fine-tune ahead of tournament
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. FIH Pro League 2024-25: India men’s hockey team schedule, timings, venues, dates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Everton and Spain’s Inma Gabarro latest to suffer ACL injury in Women’s Super League
    Reuters
  2. Aliou Cisse to step down as Senegal head coach
    Reuters
  3. Man City star Nunes arrested in Spain for alleged phone robbery
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Nations League: Kosovo fined over 56 lakhs for fan violence during 0-3 loss to Romania
    Reuters
  5. Columbus vs Inter Miami, MLS LIVE Streaming info: Lionel Messi looks to continue scoring form in Major League Soccer
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISSF Junior World Championship 2024: India adds five more gold medals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Everton and Spain’s Inma Gabarro latest to suffer ACL injury in Women’s Super League
    Reuters
  3. Aliou Cisse to step down as Senegal head coach
    Reuters
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India beats South Africa in warm-up fixture as teams fine-tune ahead of tournament
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. FIH Pro League 2024-25: India men’s hockey team schedule, timings, venues, dates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment