Porto vs Man United: Mount out; Mainoo, Maguire return for Europa League clash

Manchester United midfielder, Mason Mount, who had to be withdrawn midway through the match against Tottenham Hotspurs on Sunday due to a head injury, will miss out on the side’s Europa League clash against Porto, confirmed the club on Wednesday.

Young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who too was injured in the 3-0 defeat to Spurs, though took part in the training session at Carrington on Wednesday morning and was added to the squad for the Porto.

Central defender Harry Maguire has also been included in the 23-man squad selected by managed Erik Ten Hag for the Europa League fixture.

United has endured a stuttering start to the season, with the side currently 13th in the Premier League standings. It also failed to gather a win in its Europa League opener, settling for a 1-1 draw to Dutch side FC Twente.