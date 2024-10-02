MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Porto vs Man United: Mount out; Mainoo, Maguire return for Europa League clash

Young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who was injured in the 3-0 defeat to Spurs, though took part in the training session at Carrington on Wednesday morning and was added to the squad for the Porto.

Published : Oct 02, 2024 20:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during training.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during training. | Photo Credit: Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
infoIcon

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during training. | Photo Credit: Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Manchester United midfielder, Mason Mount, who had to be withdrawn midway through the match against Tottenham Hotspurs on Sunday due to a head injury, will miss out on the side’s Europa League clash against Porto, confirmed the club on Wednesday.

Young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who too was injured in the 3-0 defeat to Spurs, though took part in the training session at Carrington on Wednesday morning and was added to the squad for the Porto.

Central defender Harry Maguire has also been included in the 23-man squad selected by managed Erik Ten Hag for the Europa League fixture.

United has endured a stuttering start to the season, with the side currently 13th in the Premier League standings. It also failed to gather a win in its Europa League opener, settling for a 1-1 draw to Dutch side FC Twente.

MANCHESTER UNITED TRAVELLING SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Bayindir, Heaton, Onana.
Defenders: Dalot, De Ligt, Evans, Lindelof, Maguire, Martinez, Mazraoui.
Midfielders: Casemiro, Collyer, Eriksen, Fernandes, Gore, Mainoo, Ugarte.
Forwards: Amad, Antony, Garnacho, Hojlund, Rashford, Zirkzee.

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Erik ten Hag /

Europa League 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Porto vs Man United: Mount out; Mainoo, Maguire return for Europa League clash
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISSF Junior World Championship 2024: India adds five more gold medals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Everton and Spain’s Inma Gabarro latest to suffer ACL injury in Women’s Super League
    Reuters
  4. Aliou Cisse to step down as Senegal head coach
    Reuters
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India beats South Africa in warm-up fixture as teams fine-tune ahead of tournament
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Porto vs Man United: Mount out; Mainoo, Maguire return for Europa League clash
    Team Sportstar
  2. Everton and Spain’s Inma Gabarro latest to suffer ACL injury in Women’s Super League
    Reuters
  3. Aliou Cisse to step down as Senegal head coach
    Reuters
  4. Man City star Nunes arrested in Spain for alleged phone robbery
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Nations League: Kosovo fined over 56 lakhs for fan violence during 0-3 loss to Romania
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Porto vs Man United: Mount out; Mainoo, Maguire return for Europa League clash
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISSF Junior World Championship 2024: India adds five more gold medals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Everton and Spain’s Inma Gabarro latest to suffer ACL injury in Women’s Super League
    Reuters
  4. Aliou Cisse to step down as Senegal head coach
    Reuters
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India beats South Africa in warm-up fixture as teams fine-tune ahead of tournament
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment