MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC bans Sri Lanka’s Praveen Jayawickrama under Anti-Corruption Code

The 26-year-old left-arm spinner admitted to breaching Article 2.4.7 of ICC’s Anti-Corruption Code.

Published : Oct 02, 2024 23:24 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE -Sri Lanka’s Praveen Jayawickrama in action during a Test against India in 2022.
FILE -Sri Lanka’s Praveen Jayawickrama in action during a Test against India in 2022. | Photo Credit: Aijaz Rahi/AP
infoIcon

FILE -Sri Lanka’s Praveen Jayawickrama in action during a Test against India in 2022. | Photo Credit: Aijaz Rahi/AP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday banned Sri Lankan player Praveen Jayawickrama from all forms of cricket for one year after he admitted breaching the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Code.

The 26-year-old left-arm spinner admitted to breaching ICC’s code Article 2.4.7 – Obstructing or delaying any investigation that may be carried out by the ACU, including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence or may lead to the discovery of evidence of corrupt conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code.

As per the ICC release, the charges are related to international cricket and the Lanka Premier League. The ICC, in agreement with Sri Lanka Cricket, acted in accordance with Articles 1.7.4.1 and 1.8.1 of the Code.

As a result of the admission, Jayawickrama has accepted a sanction of a one-year period of ineligibility, of which the last six months are suspended.

Related Topics

Praveen Jayawickrama /

ICC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC bans Sri Lanka’s Praveen Jayawickrama under Anti-Corruption Code
    Team Sportstar
  2. Liverpool vs Bologna LIVE score, UCL 2024-25: Salah starts in LIV v BOL; Lineups out; Kick off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich LIVE score, UCL 2024-25: Harry Kane starts in AVL v BAY; Lineups out; Kick off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Captains highlight need for balance between international and franchise cricket for women
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. LIVE Lille vs Real Madrid score, LOSC v RMA, UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Preview, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ICC bans Sri Lanka’s Praveen Jayawickrama under Anti-Corruption Code
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Bangladesh: ‘I trust my mind and judgement,’ claimed skipper Rohit Sharma after winning test despite bad weather conditions
    Team Sportstar
  3. England skipper Jos Buttler fit for West Indies white-ball tour
    Reuters
  4. IND U-19 vs AUS U-19, Youth Test: Nikhil, Enaan shine as India beats Australia by two wickets
    Mayank
  5. SA vs IRE 1st ODI Live Score: Ireland struggling in chase vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC bans Sri Lanka’s Praveen Jayawickrama under Anti-Corruption Code
    Team Sportstar
  2. Liverpool vs Bologna LIVE score, UCL 2024-25: Salah starts in LIV v BOL; Lineups out; Kick off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich LIVE score, UCL 2024-25: Harry Kane starts in AVL v BAY; Lineups out; Kick off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Captains highlight need for balance between international and franchise cricket for women
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. LIVE Lille vs Real Madrid score, LOSC v RMA, UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Preview, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment