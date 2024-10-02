ICC bans Sri Lanka’s Praveen Jayawickrama under Anti-Corruption Code

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday banned Sri Lankan player Praveen Jayawickrama from all forms of cricket for one year after he admitted breaching the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Code.

The 26-year-old left-arm spinner admitted to breaching ICC’s code Article 2.4.7 – Obstructing or delaying any investigation that may be carried out by the ACU, including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence or may lead to the discovery of evidence of corrupt conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code.

As per the ICC release, the charges are related to international cricket and the Lanka Premier League. The ICC, in agreement with Sri Lanka Cricket, acted in accordance with Articles 1.7.4.1 and 1.8.1 of the Code.

As a result of the admission, Jayawickrama has accepted a sanction of a one-year period of ineligibility, of which the last six months are suspended.