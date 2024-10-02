MagazineBuy Print

India vs Bangladesh: ‘I trust my mind and judgement,’ claimed skipper Rohit Sharma after winning test despite bad weather conditions

After complete washout on day two and three, the Indian team scored at a whopping rate of eight runs plus per over, to set it up nicely with a total of only 173.2 overs needed for a result.

Published : Oct 02, 2024 22:10 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
India’s skipper Rohit Sharma against Bangladesh in Kanpur.
India's skipper Rohit Sharma against Bangladesh in Kanpur. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma against Bangladesh in Kanpur. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu

India, led by veteran Rohit Sharma won by seven wickets despite the game losing more than 220 overs due to inclement weather.

After complete washout on day two and three, the Indian team scored at a whopping rate of eight runs plus per over, to set it up nicely with a total of only 173.2 overs needed for a result.

“I have been (out) there enough to trust my judgements on what I do,” Rohit said to BCCI.TV after India completed its 2-0 sweep over Bangladesh.

Rohit said that while he is open to suggestions, the final call is his and he completely trusts his own gut feeling.

“The decisions that I take on the field, I then go by it. Obviously there are players around me who are open to giving suggestions but, at the end of the day, I trust my mind and my judgement and that’s all that matters when you are playing,” he asserted.

“At highest level, you need to have a bit of everything. You need to be calm to take decisions wisely, you need to take a lot of decisions and not every decision will go your way but you have to back it and use your experience and knowledge, that is what I do,” he continued.

“It was a clear plan that we want a result and how we can get that result and everybody started finding answers for that. I think this was an exceptional series that may go unnoticed,” the skipper felt.

“I think aggression for me is all about actions. It’s not about my reactions. The kind of batting we do, kind of field positioning we do. The kind of bowling we do, that to me is aggression,” the skipper said.

“You saw Siraj, superb athlete, he gives everything on the field he has. Even on flat pitches when nothing is happening, he wants to do something -- talk to batter, make him uncomfortable so that teams gets into the game, it’s happening for some years now,” he added.

