Sarfaraz Khan on Wednesday became the fourth-youngest player to score a double century in the Irani Cup during Mumbai’s match against Rest of India in Lucknow.

Sarfaraz, at 26 years and 346 days, completed his double ton in 253 deliveries on the second day. His statemate Yashasvi Jaiswal is the youngest to achieve the feat at 21 years and 63 days.

Pravin Amre (22 years and 80 days) and Gundappa Viswanath (25 years and 255 days) are the other two sitting ahead of Sarfaraz in the list.

Sarfaraz now has four scores of 200 runs or more. He ended the second day unbeaten on 221 runs. This was also the highest score by a Mumbai batter in the Irani Cup, bettering the 195 runs managed by Ramnath Parkar in 1972.