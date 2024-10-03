MagazineBuy Print

IRE vs SA: South Africa crushes Ireland by 139 runs in ODI opener

South Africa scored 271 for nine thanks to opener Ryan Rickelton’s 91 runs in 102 balls — with three sixes and seven fours — and 79 from Tristan Stubbs after winning the toss and choosing to bat.

Published : Oct 03, 2024 03:51 IST , ABU DHABI - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Ryan Rickelton of South Africa in action.
FILE PHOTO: Ryan Rickelton of South Africa in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ryan Rickelton of South Africa in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Mark Adair took four more wickets for Ireland but it wasn’t enough this time as South Africa won the opening cricket match of their ODI series by 139 runs on Wednesday.

South Africa scored 271 for nine thanks to opener Ryan Rickelton’s 91 runs in 102 balls — with three sixes and seven fours — and 79 from Tristan Stubbs after winning the toss and choosing to bat in the first of three One-Day Internationals.

IRE vs SA 1st ODI: Full Scorecard

Ireland was all out for 132 in 31.5 overs in reply. George Dockrell top-scored for the Irish with 21.

Adair claimed four for 50 off 10 overs. That followed the seamer’s standout performance on Sunday when Ireland achieved its first-ever Twenty20 cricket victory against South Africa in the second match of the T20 series, which ended 1-1. Adair took four for 31 in four overs in that match.

Like the T20 games, the ODI series is taking place in Abu Dhabi.

