South Africa takes on Ireland in the first ODI at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.
LIVE UPDATES
Playing XIs
South Africa - 1 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 2 Tony de Zorzi, 3 Temba Bavuma (capt), 4 Rassie van der Dussen, 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Wiaan Mulder, 7 Andile Phehlukwayo, 8 Bjorn Fortuin, 9 Lizaad Williams, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Ottneil Baartman
Ireland - 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Andy Balbirnie, 3 Curtis Campher, 4 Harry Tector, 5 Stephen Doheny (wk), 6 George Dockrell, 7 Mark Adair, 8 Andy McBrine, 9 Gavin Hoey, 10 Graham Hume, 11 Craig Young
Toss
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first.
Latest on Sportstar
- Barcelona team new: Goalkeeper Szczesny comes out of retirement to replace injured Ter Stegen
- Irani Cup 2024-25, Day 2: Sarfaraz stands tall for Mumbai against Rest of India
- Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Updates, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out, preview, when and where to watch MCFC v BFC?
- Man City star Nunes arrested in Spain for alleged phone robbery
- SA vs IRE 1st ODI Live Score: Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs put South Africa in control vs Ireland
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE