SA vs IRE 1st ODI Live Score: Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs put South Africa in control vs Ireland

Follow for all live score updates from the first ODI between South Africa and Ireland happening at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Published : Oct 02, 2024 18:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File - Ryan Rickelton of South Africa in action against West Indies.
File - Ryan Rickelton of South Africa in action against West Indies. | Photo Credit: RANDY BROOKS/AFP
infoIcon

File - Ryan Rickelton of South Africa in action against West Indies. | Photo Credit: RANDY BROOKS/AFP

South Africa takes on Ireland in the first ODI at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

LIVE UPDATES

Playing XIs

South Africa -  1 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 2 Tony de Zorzi, 3 Temba Bavuma (capt), 4 Rassie van der Dussen, 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Wiaan Mulder, 7 Andile Phehlukwayo, 8 Bjorn Fortuin, 9 Lizaad Williams, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Ottneil Baartman

Ireland - 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Andy Balbirnie, 3 Curtis Campher, 4 Harry Tector, 5 Stephen Doheny (wk), 6 George Dockrell, 7 Mark Adair, 8 Andy McBrine, 9 Gavin Hoey, 10 Graham Hume, 11 Craig Young

Toss

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first.

