Tim Southee steps down as New Zealand Test captain ahead of India series

Tim Southee stepped down as New Zealand’s Test captain on Wednesday ahead of the three-match series against India, which begins from October 16.

Tom Latham, who has captained the team on nine previous occasions, will lead a 15-member squad, which includes Southee, against India.

“Captaining the BLACKCAPS in a format that’s so special to me, has been an absolute honour and a privilege,” Southee said.

“I’ve always tried to put the team first throughout my career and I believe this decision is the best for the team. I believe the way I can best serve the team moving forward is focusing on my performances on the field and getting back to my best, to continue taking wickets and helping New Zealand win Test matches. I will, as I’ve always done, continue to support my teammates, especially the exciting young bowlers making their way on the international stage. I wish Tom all the best in the role and he knows I’ll be there to support him on his journey, as he has done for me over the years,” he added.

Southee has played 102 Tests since debuting in 2008, claiming 382 wickets. He has captained the side in 14 Tests (6 wins, 6 losses, 2 draws) since taking over from Kane Williamson in December 2022.

More to follow...