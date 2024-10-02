Babar Azam resigns as Pakistan captain, says: ‘It’s time for me to step down’

Babar Azam announced on Wednesday that he was stepping down as captain of the Pakistan cricket team.

“I have decided to resign as captain of the Pakistan men’s cricket team, effective as of my notifications to the PCB and Team Management last month. It’s been an honour to lead this team, but it’s time for me to step down and focus on my playing role,” Azam wrote in a post on social media.

“Captaincy has been a rewarding experience, but it’s added a significant workload. I want to prioritize my performance, enjoy my batting, and spend quality time with my family, which brings me joy,” the statement added.

Azam was currently Pakistan captain in the One-Day International and T20 International formats.