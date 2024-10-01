LIVE Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City score, SLB v MCI, Champions League 2024-25: Preview, livestreaming info

Catch Sportstar’s live coverage of the Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 clash from Slovakia.

PREVIEW

Manchester City travels all the way to Slovakia to face Slovan Bratislava in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match at the Tehelné Pole in Slovakia.

Man City opened its UCL campaign with a goalless draw against Inter Milan however, it is the clear favourite against Bratislava which lost its first game of the competition, 5-1 against Celtic.

Man City is heading into the game after two draws against Arsenal and Newcastle United in the Premier League and with the growing concern around players fatigue in this tight footballing calendar, coach Pep Guardiola is expected to shuffle among the ranks and bring out a revamped City side.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Manchester City: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Nunes, Kovacic; Savinho, Foden, Doku; Haaland.

Slovan Bratislava: Blackman, Kashia, Wimmer, Medvedev; Kucka, Ignatenko; Barseghyan, Tolic, Weiss; Strelec.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

The Manchester City vs Slovan Bratislava UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

The match will also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.