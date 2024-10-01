MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

LIVE Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City score, SLB v MCI, Champions League 2024-25: Preview, livestreaming info

SLB vs MCI: Live score and match updates of the Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 clash from Slovakia.

Updated : Oct 01, 2024 23:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola and Phil Foden in action.
File Photo: Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola and Phil Foden in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File Photo: Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola and Phil Foden in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Catch Sportstar’s live coverage of the Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 clash from Slovakia.

PREVIEW

Manchester City travels all the way to Slovakia to face Slovan Bratislava in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match at the Tehelné Pole in Slovakia.

Man City opened its UCL campaign with a goalless draw against Inter Milan however, it is the clear favourite against Bratislava which lost its first game of the competition, 5-1 against Celtic.

Man City is heading into the game after two draws against Arsenal and Newcastle United in the Premier League and with the growing concern around players fatigue in this tight footballing calendar, coach Pep Guardiola is expected to shuffle among the ranks and bring out a revamped City side.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Manchester City: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Nunes, Kovacic; Savinho, Foden, Doku; Haaland.

Slovan Bratislava:  Blackman, Kashia, Wimmer, Medvedev; Kucka, Ignatenko; Barseghyan, Tolic, Weiss; Strelec.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

The Manchester City vs Slovan Bratislava UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

The match will also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

Related Topics

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

UEFA Champions League /

Manchester City

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India, Australia, England win in final warm-up games
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bruno Fernandes red card overturned, Man United captain to be available for next three games
    Team Sportstar
  3. Karnataka squad for Ranji Trophy: Mayank Agarwal named captain for first two rounds
    N. Sudarshan
  4. ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC hopes to end Bengaluru FC’s winning streak
    Team Sportstar
  5. Max Verstappen’s dad: Red Bull losing ‘too many people’
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. LIVE Barcelona vs Young Boys score, BAR v YB, Champions League 2024-25: Preview, livestreaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City score, SLB v MCI, Champions League 2024-25: Preview, livestreaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. ARS vs PSG, UCL 2024-25: Who is the referee for the Arsenal vs Paris Saint Germain UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Liverpool’s Jota set to play in Champions League clash against Bologna despite missing training
    Reuters
  5. Arsenal vs PSG LIVE streaming info, UCL 2024-25: When, where to watch Champions League match; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India, Australia, England win in final warm-up games
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bruno Fernandes red card overturned, Man United captain to be available for next three games
    Team Sportstar
  3. Karnataka squad for Ranji Trophy: Mayank Agarwal named captain for first two rounds
    N. Sudarshan
  4. ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC hopes to end Bengaluru FC’s winning streak
    Team Sportstar
  5. Max Verstappen’s dad: Red Bull losing ‘too many people’
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment