SA20 2025 all squads updated after auction: Full list of players, teams

SA20 2025: Here are the complete squads of all the six teams after the player auction was held on Tuesday in Cape Town.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 23:41 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Aiden Markram’s Sunrisers Eastern Cape has won both editions of SA20 so far.
FILE PHOTO: Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Eastern Cape has won both editions of SA20 so far.
FILE PHOTO: Aiden Markram’s Sunrisers Eastern Cape has won both editions of SA20 so far. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The SA20 2025 auction was held in Cape Town on Tuesday as the six franchises finalised their squads ahead of the third season, which begins on January 9 next year.

All the six franchises - barring Joburg Super Kings - completed the requirement of having 19 players in their squad after the auction. Super Kings have signed 18 players so far and are yet to pick their wildcard player.

ALSO READ | SA20 2025 Auction: Full list of players sold ahead of Season 3

All squads are required to include 19 players, with a minimum of 10 South African players, a maximum of seven international players, a Rookie, and a Wildcard player.

After the auction, the six franchises picked a Rookie player each in the Rookie Draft. A Rookie is defined as a South African player aged 22 or under on the day of the auction that has not been contracted to SA20 before.

Here are the full updated SA20 squads after the 2025 auction:

SA20 2025 FULL SQUADS
DURBAN’S SUPER GIANTS
Brandon King (West Indies), Quinton de Kock, Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Chris Woakes (England), Prenelan Subrayen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Noor Ahmed (Afghanistan), Heinrich Klaasen, Jon-Jon Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, Junior Dala, Bryce Parsons, Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Marcus Stoinis (Australia), Shamar Joseph (West Indies), CJ King (Rookie).
JOBURG SUPER KINGS
Faf Du Plessis, Moeen Ali (England), Jonny Bairstow (England), Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka), Devon Conway (New Zealand), Gerald Coetzee, David Wiese (Namibia), Leus Du Plooy (England), Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Imran Tahir, Sibonelo Makhanya, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wihan Lubbe, Evan Jones, Doug Bracewell (New Zealand), JP King (Rookie).
MI CAPE TOWN
Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Ben Stokes (England), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult (New Zealand), Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan), Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Nuwan Thushara (Sri Lanka), Connor Esterhuizen, Delano Potgieter, Rassie van der Dussen, Thomas Kaber, Chris Benjamin (England), Corbin Bosch, Colin Ingram, Reeza Hendricks, Dane Piedt, Tristan Luus (Rookie).
PRETORIA CAPITALS
Anrich Nortje, Jimmy Neesham (New Zealand), Will Jacks (England), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Liam Livingstone (England), Will Smeed (England), Migael Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Eathan Bosch, Wayne Parnell, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Steve Stolk, Tiaan van Vuuren, Marques Ackerman, Evin Lewis (West Indies), Kyle Simmonds, Keagan Lion-Cachet (Rookie).
PAARL ROYALS
David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Sam Hain (England), Joe Root (England), Dinesh Karthik (India), Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Van Buuren, Keith Dudgeon, Nqaba Peter, Andile Phehlukwayo, Codi Yusuf, John Turner (England), Dayyaan Galiem, Jacob Bethell (England), Rubin Hermann, Dewan Marais (Rookie).
SUNRISERS EASTERN CAPE
Aiden Markram, Zak Crawley (England), Roelof van der Merwe (Netherlands), Liam Dawson (England), Ottneil Baartman, Marco Jansen, Beyers Swanepoel, Caleb Seleka, Tristan Stubbs, Jordan Hermann, Patrick Kruger, Craig Overton (England), Tom Abell (England), Simon Harmer, Andile Simelane, David Bedingham, Okuhle Cele, Richard Gleeson (England), Daniel Smith (Rookie).

Related Topics

SA20 League /

SAT20 League Auction /

Joburg Super Kings

