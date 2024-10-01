SA20 2025 all squads updated after auction: Full list of players, teams

The SA20 2025 auction was held in Cape Town on Tuesday as the six franchises finalised their squads ahead of the third season, which begins on January 9 next year.

All the six franchises - barring Joburg Super Kings - completed the requirement of having 19 players in their squad after the auction. Super Kings have signed 18 players so far and are yet to pick their wildcard player.

All squads are required to include 19 players, with a minimum of 10 South African players, a maximum of seven international players, a Rookie, and a Wildcard player.

After the auction, the six franchises picked a Rookie player each in the Rookie Draft. A Rookie is defined as a South African player aged 22 or under on the day of the auction that has not been contracted to SA20 before.

Here are the full updated SA20 squads after the 2025 auction: