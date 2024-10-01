Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Top five bowlers to watch out for

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 is set to begin on October 3 with host Bangladesh taking on Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE.

Despite the format and conditions slightly in favour of the batters, there will be several bowlers who can put on a show for their respective teams.

Here are the top five bowlers to watch out for during the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024:

Sophie Ecclestone

England’s left-arm spinner is currently the top ranked T20I bowler in the world. She’s one of the most experienced English players participating in the World Cup and the team will heavily rely on her four overs. Ecclestone has played a total of 86 T20Is where she has picked 126 wickets at an average of 14.65 and conceding less than six runs an over.

Sadia Iqbal

Another left-arm spinner, this time from Pakistan, Sadia is the leading bowler for Pakistan in recent years. In the recently held Women’s Asia Cup, she picked eight wickets at an average of 8.37 in four innings. Overall, Sadia has played 43 T20Is and picked 53 wickets while averaging 18 and conceding 5.66 runs per six balls.

Renuka Singh Thakur is one of the best new ball bowlers going around in the world. | Photo Credit: PTI

Renuka Singh Thakur

The Indian pacer is one of the best new ball bowlers going around in the world at the moment. Out of her 50 T20I wickets, 34 have come inside the PowerPlay at an economy of 5.57 at an average of 17.70.

Amelia Kerr

The White Ferns will expect a lot from the all-rounder who bats at the top and bowls quality spin overs. Kerr is currently the fourth ranked T20I all-rounder in the world. In 79 T20Is, the Kiwi has picked up 78 wickets at an average of 22.28 and an economy just over six.

Kavisha Dilhara

The Sri Lankan has the ability to bowl both off-spin and leg-spin. The 23-year-old has already taken 50 T20I wickets in 62 matches. She has been in a terrific form lately, taking 34 wickets since the start of 2023. She could prove to be a game-changer for Sri Lanka with the ball.