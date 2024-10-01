IND U-19 vs AUS U-19, Youth Test: Ramkumar helps Australia wrest control against India on Day 2

What do Hashim Amla, Ajaz Patel, and Rachin Ravindra have in common?

All three are descendants of the subcontinent with fond memories of playing in India. Whether it was Amla’s double ton in Nagpur followed by twin centuries in the famous 2010 Kolkata Test, Ajaz’s 10-wicket haul in an innings in Mumbai, or Ravindra’s breakout ODI World Cup in India, each player stamped his authority on Indian soil.

Given the ever-growing Indian diaspora abroad, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. Adding to this list is Vishwa Ramkumar, whose parents moved from Chennai, and he chose the same place to announce himself. His four-wicket haul on Tuesday for Australia U-19 against India U-19 on the second day of the first Youth Test at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium put his team back in contention.

India’s first innings was a tale of two halves. While Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s explosive knock of 103 off 63 balls gave India a strong start, the remaining 10 batters together could only add 193 runs.

Suryavanshi picked up right where he left off, starting the day with a boundary off Ramkumar’s first over. He got an early reprieve when Thomas Brown dropped a straightforward catch at fine leg, and made the Aussies pay by launching a six in the next over. Suryavanshi soon reached his century in just 58 balls — the fastest by an Indian in Youth Test cricket, and second only to England’s Moeen Ali overall (century off 56 balls).

Suryavanshi raises his bat after scoring hundred against Australia Under-19 during the match between India Under-19 vs Australia Under 19 second day. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu

However, his explosive innings came to an abrupt end as he was run out after adding 23 to his overnight score, courtesy of Christian Howe’s sharp direct hit. The Australians, who had looked helpless with Suryavanshi at the crease, then found their footing.

Offie Brown, who had dropped Suryavanshi earlier, redeemed himself by taking two scalps in the same over. Nitya Pandya edged a cut behind to keeper Simon Budge, and KP Karthikeya mistimed a shot to mid-on, giving Riley Kingsell an easy catch.

India’s top order wobbled, losing three wickets for just 18 runs.

But overnight batter Vihan Malhotra and skipper Soham Patwardhan steadied the ship with a positive approach. Vihan reached his half-century with a six over cow corner, while Patwardhan found his first boundary with a backfoot punch.

The pair’s fifty-run stand took India past 200, but a rash shot cost Vihan his wicket, caught by leg-spinner Ramkumar. By lunch, India had reached 240 for four, trailing Australia’s 293 by just 53 runs.

The post-lunch session, however, saw a batting collapse as poor shot selection and soft dismissals saw India lose the last six wickets for just 36 runs.

Ramkumar, the wrecker-in-chief, finished with impressive figure of 18-1-79-4 after cleaning up Nikhil Kumar and sent Abhigyan Kundu and Samarth N packing. Brown picked three wickets while pacer Addison Sheriff accounted for two as Australia wrapped up the Indian innings for 296, with the match hanging in the balance.

In Australia’s second innings, India got off to an ideal start as Mohammed Enaan bowled opener Steve Hogan for a duck in just the second over. However, Riley Kingsell and Oliver Peake’s second 50-plus partnership again for the second wicket in the match kept the Indians at bay.

Enaan celebrates the wicket of Steven Hogan during the match between India Under-19 vs Australia Under 19 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

As the pitch began to favour spinners, the Indian tweakers made quick amends, taking three more wickets before the close of play. Aditya Singh dismissed the dangerous-looking Kingsell for 48, while wicketkeeper Abhigyan’s sharp glovework accounted for Peake and Zac Curtain, who were caught off Patwardhan and Enaan, respectively.

On a day dominated by spin, with skipper Patwardhan using only six overs of pace out of the 39 bowled in Australia’s second innings, the visiting team reached 110 for four, with a lead of 107 runs at Stumps.

With two days left to play, the match is poised for an exciting finish.