Women’s T20 WC 2024: India Predicted XI for World Cup

India will begin its Women’s T20 World Cup campaign when it takes on New Zealand on October 4, at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team is in Group A, along with Australia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

India has seen a rather quiet build-up, with no international matches for nearly two months before the showpiece event.

The national team was last in action in the T20 Asia Cup final against Chamari Athapaththu’s Sri Lanka in late July. After largely cruising through the group stage, poor fielding and struggles against spin returned to haunt India again. The Women in Blue eventually relinquished their Asian crown to their neighbour.

India arrived at its 15-member squad after months of significant tinkering — this involved workload management, motivated rotations, and trial and error with players of promise based on current form.

India’s Predicted XI

There are not many spots up for grabs in the Indian batting order. Openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana have often provided a stable base over the last few years. In Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma, India has a capable middle order.

If fit, Yastika Bhatia is expected to take up the No. 3 spot. Likewise, Shreyanka Patil too can slot in down the order, offering her spin-bowling all-round ability and lengthening Indian’s batting spine.

India’s Predicted XI Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav/Sajana Sajeevan, Asha Sobhana/Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh

Renuka Singh is expected to lead the pace front, while Deepti Sharma is likely to shoulder the spin-bowling duties.

Sajana Sajeevan and Radha Yadav are likely to battle it out for the third spinner spot.