MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s T20 WC 2024: India Predicted XI for World Cup

India will begin its Women’s T20 World Cup campaign when it takes on New Zealand on October 4, at the Dubai International Stadium.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 18:26 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India Women’s Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana during the Asia Cup.
India Women’s Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana during the Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: BCCI Women-X
infoIcon

India Women’s Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana during the Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: BCCI Women-X

India will begin its Women’s T20 World Cup campaign when it takes on New Zealand on October 4, at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team is in Group A, along with Australia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

India has seen a rather quiet build-up, with no international matches for nearly two months before the showpiece event.

The national team was last in action in the T20 Asia Cup final against Chamari Athapaththu’s Sri Lanka in late July. After largely cruising through the group stage, poor fielding and struggles against spin returned to haunt India again. The Women in Blue eventually relinquished their Asian crown to their neighbour.

India arrived at its 15-member squad after months of significant tinkering — this involved workload management, motivated rotations, and trial and error with players of promise based on current form.

India’s Predicted XI

There are not many spots up for grabs in the Indian batting order. Openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana have often provided a stable base over the last few years. In Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma, India has a capable middle order.

If fit, Yastika Bhatia is expected to take up the No. 3 spot. Likewise, Shreyanka Patil too can slot in down the order, offering her spin-bowling all-round ability and lengthening Indian’s batting spine.

India’s Predicted XI
Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav/Sajana Sajeevan, Asha Sobhana/Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh

Renuka Singh is expected to lead the pace front, while Deepti Sharma is likely to shoulder the spin-bowling duties.

Sajana Sajeevan and Radha Yadav are likely to battle it out for the third spinner spot.

Related Topics

India /

ICC Women's World T20 /

Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W Live, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: India looks to keep momentum going vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  2. Athlete Monitoring System of NCA to be available for state associations: BCCI
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 WC 2024: India Predicted XI for World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Top five bowlers to watch out for
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s T20 WC 2024: All-time World Cup winners list
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Women’s T20 WC 2024: India Predicted XI for World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s T20 WC 2024: All-time World Cup winners list
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs SA-W Live, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: India looks to keep momentum going vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-ups: Sri Lanka beats Scotland; Pakistan falls to second consecutive defeat
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup tournament format explained
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W Live, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: India looks to keep momentum going vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  2. Athlete Monitoring System of NCA to be available for state associations: BCCI
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 WC 2024: India Predicted XI for World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Top five bowlers to watch out for
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s T20 WC 2024: All-time World Cup winners list
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment