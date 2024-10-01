MagazineBuy Print

Women's T20 WC 2024: All-time World Cup winners list

Defending champion Australia is the most successful team, winning the title six times in eight editions. The team won its first crown in 2010 and defended it for the next two editions (2012, 2014).

Published : Oct 01, 2024 18:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Meg Lanning, Kim Garth and Ellyse Perry of Australia pose after winning the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup Final.
Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Meg Lanning, Kim Garth and Ellyse Perry of Australia pose after winning the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup Final. | Photo Credit: MIKE HEWITT/Getty Images
infoIcon

Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Meg Lanning, Kim Garth and Ellyse Perry of Australia pose after winning the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup Final. | Photo Credit: MIKE HEWITT/Getty Images

The ninth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup will get underway on October 3 in the United Arab Emirates.

Ten teams will battle it in the group-and-knockout tournament, which will have its final on October 20.

Defending champion Australia is the most successful team, winning the title six times in eight editions. The team won its first crown in 2010 and defended it for the next two editions (2012, 2014).

Five out of six titles were won by Australia under the captaincy of Meg Lanning, making her the most successful captain in women’s cricket history.

Women’s T20 World Cup All-Time Winners List
2009: England
2010: Australia
2012: Australia
2014: Australia
2016: West Indies
2018: Australia
2020: Australia
2023: Australia

