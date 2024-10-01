Women’s T20 WC 2024: All-time World Cup winners list

The ninth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup will get underway on October 3 in the United Arab Emirates.

Ten teams will battle it in the group-and-knockout tournament, which will have its final on October 20.

Defending champion Australia is the most successful team, winning the title six times in eight editions. The team won its first crown in 2010 and defended it for the next two editions (2012, 2014).

Five out of six titles were won by Australia under the captaincy of Meg Lanning, making her the most successful captain in women’s cricket history.