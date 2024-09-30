The final few grains of sand are falling in the hourglass ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will be played in the heat and humidity of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, India’s run-up to the biennial event has been unusually cold.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India’s campaign, starting under the lights on October 4 against New Zealand in Dubai. Grouped alongside the White Ferns, defending champion Australia, reigning Asia Cup champion Sri Lanka, and Pakistan, India has seen a rather quiet build-up, with no international matches for nearly two months before the showpiece event.

The national team was last in action in the T20 Asia Cup final against Chamari Athapaththu’s Sri Lanka in late July. After largely cruising through the group stage, poor fielding and struggles against spin came back to haunt India once more. The Women in Blue eventually relinquished their Asian crown to their neighbour.

India arrived at its 15-member squad after months of significant tinkering — this involved workload management, motivated rotations, and trial and error with players of promise based on current form.

ALSO READ | Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-ups schedule: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, timings, venues

One such experiment was the extended opportunity given to Dayalan Hemalatha at number 3 in the batting line-up. Despite plenty of ups and downs, the 29-year-old registered a healthy rate of 123.17, with 186 runs in eight games this year. She struck at over 127 during the Women’s Premier League campaign with the Gujarat Giants this year, giving chief selector Neetu David, head coach Amol Muzumdar (above, centre) and Harmanpreet (above, right) the confidence to back her in place of the injured Yastika Bhatia. Both players have been named in the squad, with a close eye on Yastika’s fitness.

Openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana (above, left) have enjoyed all-format success both individually and as a pair, while Jemimah Rodrigues has come a long way from the batting slump that affected her confidence a few seasons ago. Richa Ghosh’s explosive finishing abilities have greatly eased India’s anxieties about closing out games.

India is carrying a spin-heavy bowling arsenal to the UAE. In Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Sajana Sajeevan, Asha Sobhana Joy, Tanuja Kanwer (reserve), and Shreyanka Patil, the team has versatility and effectiveness in its ranks. A nagging injury to Shreyanka’s left hand has been a worry, due to which India has been frugal while using her in matches. The Bengaluru-based allrounder and Yastika — a crucial left-hander in India’s batting plans — will push the coaching staff to err on the side of caution.

Fresh take: Pooja Vastrakar (centre) and Arundhati Reddy have added more pace and variations to their game. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

The pace group faces an interesting challenge in the Middle East. Surfaces in Dubai and Sharjah are not averse to providing swing and bounce. Pooja Vastrakar and Arundhati Reddy have evolved significantly this season, adding more pace and variations to their game.

Renuka Singh’s ability to generate movement with the new ball has been a boon, and she will hope to rediscover her 2022 Commonwealth Games rhythm as India bids for its maiden senior ICC trophy. While the individual pieces look good, will they all click in place perfectly to complete the jigsaw? Only time will tell.

Not as immovable

Australia, which has won the T20 World Cup a record six times in the eight editions of the tournament, is undoubtedly the biggest obstacle for the Indians. With the last three titles — 2018, 2020, and 2023 — in the bag and a large part of the core from then still intact in the squad announced for the 2024 chapter, the Aussies are among the favourites to go the distance.

They will be without the services of ruthless batter and unmatched tactician Meg Lanning, who led Australia to four of its titles. Skipper Alyssa Healy, who has been a part of the senior core that has carried this team to countless victories, will aim to register one as captain, helping her officially step out of Lanning’s very large shadow.

In 12 T20Is this year, the Aussies have come out on top 10 times. Australia hosted New Zealand in a T20I series, predictably sealing it in the second game itself. However, the experience was not without its hiccups. In the second fixture, the Kiwis bundled Australia out for 142 in a batting innings that was every colour of bizarre.

ALSO READ | Lisa Sthalekar: Between India and Australia, Aussies still have a slight edge

Amelia Kerr’s (facing page, right) imperious figures of 4/20 proved to be the catalyst. However, Sophie Devine and Co. could not capitalise with the bat, an issue that has consistently pulled the side two steps back despite its bowling group’s efforts.

In the 13 T20Is the team has played in 2024, it has won just one game — against England — and that too by a whisker (three runs). Its defeats have been fairly comprehensive, hardly the signs a side wants in a World Cup year.

Back to business: Australia, now led by Alyssa Healy, has won the tournament a record six times in eight editions | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

With the odds stacked against them, it’s understandable that the White Ferns have opted for experience over experimentation.

Outgoing skipper Devine and Sophie Bates, the steel pillars of New Zealand cricket, will prop up the team on their shoulders for the ninth edition. From the Kerr sisters and Lea Tahuhu to a returning Rosemary Mair, it’s familiar faces all around. Keeper-batter Izzy Gaze is the only name to not have featured in a World Cup for the Kiwis before.

Their Trans-Tasman neighbours have taken a similar approach. Tough calls have been made, with senior pro Jess Jonassen missing out on a World Cup for the first time while being fit and available.

Sophie Molineux, whose stock as a shrewd spinner has risen exponentially after a famous WPL triumph with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will be key to Australia’s fortunes. Allrounder Grace Harris will hope to devastate as much as she entertains, while Darcie Brown and Tayla Vlaeminck have made the cut to bolster their respective departments. Phoebe Litchfield is set for a debut World Cup.

Read | Women’s T20 WC full squads list

All teams were expecting to play this tournament in Bangladesh, the original host, which lost the event due to domestic political turmoil. While the nation’s cricket board has retained hosting rights, it will rue the missed opportunity to bring the best of the world to its lands after a decade, giving the game within its peripheries a shot in the arm.

The Bangladeshi side has played 12 T20Is this year, winning just two of them — against Thailand and Malaysia in the Asia Cup. Skipper Nigar Sultana Joty continues to be the team’s fulcrum for longer than she would have liked, and will desperately need her colleagues to step up with the bat if they are to compete well in this tournament.

A demand for better intent was underlined by chief selector Sajjad Ahmed when he defended dropping Rumana Ahmed for not showing enough aggression with the bat. This was one of the five changes from the country’s Asia Cup squad.

Building blocks

Perennial batting woes aside, Bangladesh’s strength continues to be its bowling. Seasoned pro Jahanara Alam made her way back into the setup during the Women’s Asia Cup and is headed for her sixth T20 World Cup. She will hope to find her rhythm in a partnership with the young but versatile Marufa Akter.

With Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, and Co. on one side, and the young Shorna Akter on the other, there’s a potent spin pool at Joty’s disposal on surfaces that will eventually offer greater turn.

Bangladesh last played an international fixture in July, much like India, and has been grappling with the uncertainties of civil unrest and political change. It will open proceedings in Sharjah against debutante Scotland. Led by the Bryce sisters — skipper Katherine and vice-captain Sarah — the Scots have always been eager to punch above their weight.

Bangladesh’s skipper Nigar Sultana Joty continues to be the team’s fulcrum and will desperately need her colleagues to step up with the bat. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The team fought for its right to be in the UAE, having made the cut through the qualifiers held in the same country a few months ago. The side is therefore ready for the conditions there, having played under the famous ring lights in Dubai and familiarised itself with the wickets.

Scotland recently registered encouraging victories against the Netherlands and Papua New Guinea in a tri-series but last played an international in August. The month leading to the World Cup has been more focused on training and skills development.

The strongest opponent Scotland faced this year was Sri Lanka in the World Cup qualifiers, and they will enter the event as the sprightly underdog hoping to ruffle as many feathers as possible.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, is on the brink of transformation, like a caterpillar about to break out of its cocoon with new wings. While seasoned captain Athapaththu remains the face of the team, the focus this time will be on the youngsters she has long been pushing to the forefront.

Read | Women’s T20 WC prize money

The side is a cocktail of age groups that’s managed to hit just the right notes over the past year. The Lankan outfit has called up 38-year-old left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera, keeping an eye on the conditions. The collateral damage appears to be 21-year-old Kawya Kavindi, whose exclusion has hacked down Sri Lanka’s seam bundle. However, veteran Udeshika Prabodhani, 39, will lead the pace attack. The team has adopted a ‘Why fix what isn’t broken’ philosophy regarding its selections and squad choices. Age hasn’t been a factor that the team has fixated on, and its performances have reflected the success of this outlook.

The young players in the batting department have a point to prove, as pressure can sometimes dampen their overall impact on the team. Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshita Samarawickrama — Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup final hero — and Kavisha Dilhari have the unwavering support of their captain and will hope to repay her faith in them.

Sri Lanka has been among the most active teams this year, playing 19 T20Is with just four losses. While a maiden World Cup title may be harder to achieve than its first Asia Cup crown, the side would be disappointed if it didn’t leave a trail of upsets in its wake.

The West Indies, despite all its problems and uncertainties, is another team that cannot be overlooked in a World Cup. The 2016 champion has struggled to recapture its title-winning form but hopes the 2024 campaign will offer a shot at redemption.

Leading the way: While seasoned captain Chamari Athapaththu (forefront) remains the face of the Sri Lankan team, the focus this time will be on the youngsters she has long been pushing to the forefront. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

In the eight T20Is the Windies have played this year, they have won six. However, these matches have only involved two nations — Pakistan and Sri Lanka — both of which have structural flaws in their squads.

The standout player is undoubtedly allrounder and skipper Hayley Matthews, who has had an enviably successful lead-up to the World Cup with both bat and ball. However, all eyes will be on former captain Deandra Dottin, who came out of retirement and has slotted herself back into the mix.

The West Indies will fare better if the onus isn’t placed on one player to carry the team, even if it is someone as well-rounded as Matthews. That strategy didn’t work with Dottin and Stafanie Taylor, and will likely set it up for failure if it’s relied upon again.

Read | Which is the most successful team in Women’s T20 World Cup?

Another team undergoing a metamorphosis is Pakistan. With new captain Fatima Sana at the helm, the side is still trying to gel as a unit and stitch together coordinated performances to move the team’s cause forward.

In the 15 T20Is played this year, the Women in Green have triumphed just four times. While there have been plenty of close games, the team’s long-standing inability to close out matches has haunted it so far this year.

A World Cup campaign without off-field chatter has become an anomaly for Pakistan, with the issue of denied daily allowances dominating headlines before its last international assignment against South Africa ahead of the UAE trip.

On the field, the cricket itself was quite encouraging against the Proteas. With the likes of Muneeba Ali and Sidra Ameen finding form, and the total of 181 in the second fixture boosting confidence, Pakistan can be optimistic. Sadia Iqbal had a memorable series, taking six wickets, and even former skipper Nida Dar bowled economically in key stages.

Despite this, Pakistan needs to work on plenty of basics, and with a leader learning on the job, the think tank will have its work cut out for this tournament.

While Marizanne Kapp remains a force on any surface, South Africa’s spinners will be under the spotlight as they look to step out of the shadow of its pace and seam attack. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Slow and steady

South Africa has been approaching the world event with a lot of precision. After rumours of Shabnim Ismail and Dane van Niekerk potentially coming out of retirement fizzled out, the Proteas have retained much of the side that reached the final last year. In a team brimming with experience, unheralded 18-year-old leggie Seshnie Naidu and 20-year-old seamer Ayanda Hlubi stand out as fresh faces.

In the 12 T20Is the team has played this year, its form and rhythm have steadily evolved with each game. Marizanne Kapp stayed away from bowling for the first half of these fixtures due to a back injury, but the team showed the wisdom of keeping its eyes on the ultimate prize.

The Proteas leave for the UAE after thwarting Pakistan 2-1 in a three-match series. Over the past few months, several members of the team have stepped up and carried South Africa through crucial phases of play, leading to some memorable victories. An important cog in the wheel will be Tazmin Brits, who has the ability to make or break a game for South Africa, depending on whether she gets her rhythm or not. Laura Wolvaardt’s fluid form, along with Annerie Dercksen and Sune Luus finding runs, bodes well for South Africa, who will hope to replicate last year’s success and do one better.

While Kapp remains a force on any surface, South Africa’s spinners will be under the spotlight as they look to step out of the shadow of the team’s deep pace and seam attack.

Standing in South Africa’s way is Heather Knight’s England, the inaugural champion of the tournament.

Things have worked out quite conveniently for the team, with a pre-season camp in Abu Dhabi proving valuable for acclimatisation after the event was moved to the Middle East. Coach Jon Lewis tickled the imagination of many when he suggested the use of artificial intelligence in squad selection.

Early edge: With a pre-season camp in Abu Dhabi proving valuable for acclimatisation, things have worked out quite conveniently for England, led by Heather Knight. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Other experiments were more deliberate, such as giving Nat Sciver-Brunt a chance at captaincy while Knight sat out one of the games against New Zealand a few weeks ago. This simulation exercise, as revealed by the team, was meant to be preparation for any unexpected unavailability.

In the 15 T20Is England has played this year, it has faced New Zealand twice within a few months, coming out on top both times.

A narrow three-run loss to the Kiwis in Nelson and a famous five-wicket thrashing at the hands of Ireland are the only blemishes in an otherwise smooth run leading up to the World Cup.

Meanwhile, England’s spin cartel will be licking its lips. In Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, and Linsey Smith, the side boasts one of the most exciting and competitive spin units in the tournament. However, its efforts will be futile if England’s batting doesn’t fire in tandem.

Levelling the field

Outside the cricket field, and as a welcome extension of the spirit of parity championed by the Olympics and Paralympics, there will be a 134 per cent increase in prize money for this year’s champion, compared to what Australia earned for its record victory last year.

The winner will walk away with a cheque of USD 2.34 million, marking the first time that the men’s and women’s teams will receive equal rewards for their triumphs. The overall pot has also surged to USD 7.95 million, a 225 per cent increase from last year.

As teams play more frequently throughout the year, and the gaps between traditional powers and emerging sides continue to narrow, there’s much to look out for in the UAE. While several teams are already on a path of evolution; others are still rooted in the early eras of the format. This tournament will hence serve as a step towards progression when the teams congregate in the Middle East.