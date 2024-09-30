The ninth edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will kick off on October 3 in UAE with 10 teams vying for the coveted title.
The 2024 iteration of the tournament was initially scheduled to be held in Bangladesh. However, political turmoil inside the country saw the competition get shifted to the Middle East country.
Six-time and defending champion Australia will certainly be the favourite to retain the title and continue its dominance in this tournament.
A total of 23 matches will be played in this tournament, which includes the knockout stage games too.
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Full Schedule
(All times are in IST)
- Bangladesh vs Scotland (October 3, 3:30 pm - Sharjah Cricket Stadium)
- Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (October 3, 7:30 pm - Sharjah Cricket Stadium)
- South Africa vs West Indies (October 4, 3:30 pm - Dubai International Cricket Stadium)
- India vs New Zealand (October 4, 7:30 pm - Dubai International Cricket Stadium)
- Australia vs Sri Lanka (October 5, 3:30 pm - Sharjah Cricket Stadium)
- Bangladesh vs England (October 5, 7:30 pm - Sharjah Cricket Stadium)
- India vs Pakistan (October 6, 3:30 pm - Dubai International Cricket Stadium)
- West Indies vs Scotland (October 6, 7:30 pm - Dubai International Cricket Stadium)
- England vs South Africa (October 7, 7:30 pm - Sharjah Cricket Stadium)
- Australia vs New Zealand (October 8, 7:30 pm - Sharjah Cricket Stadium)
- South Africa vs Scotland (October 9, 3:30 pm - Dubai International Cricket Stadium)
- India vs Sri Lanka (October 9, 7:30 pm - Dubai International Cricket Stadium)
- Bangladesh vs West Indies (October 10, 7:30 pm - Sharjah Cricket Stadium)
- Australia vs Pakistan (October 11, 7:30 pm - Dubai International Cricket Stadium)
- New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (October 12, 3:30 pm - Sharjah Cricket Stadium)
- Bangladesh vs South Africa (October 12, 7:30 pm - Dubai International Cricket Stadium)
- England vs Scotland (October 13, 3:30 pm - Sharjah Cricket Stadium)
- India vs Australia (October 13, 7:30 pm - Sharjah Cricket Stadium)
- Pakistan vs New Zealand (October 14, 7:30 pm - Dubai International Cricket Stadium)
- England vs West Indies (October 15, 7:30 pm - Dubai International Cricket Stadium)
- Semifinal 1: Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up (October 17, 7:30 pm - Dubai International Cricket Stadium)
- Semifinal 2: Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up (October 18, 7:30 pm - Sharjah Cricket Stadium)
- Final: Semifinal 1 Winner vs Semifinal 2 Winner (October 20, 7:30 pm - Dubai International Cricket Stadium)
