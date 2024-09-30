The ninth edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will kick off on October 3 in UAE with 10 teams vying for the coveted title.

The 2024 iteration of the tournament was initially scheduled to be held in Bangladesh. However, political turmoil inside the country saw the competition get shifted to the Middle East country.

Six-time and defending champion Australia will certainly be the favourite to retain the title and continue its dominance in this tournament.

A total of 23 matches will be played in this tournament, which includes the knockout stage games too.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Full Schedule

(All times are in IST)