Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 prize money breakdown: Winner to pocket Rs 19.6 crore

The winning team will walk away with $2.34 million (Rs 19.6 crore), a significant increase from the $1 million (Rs 8.4 crore) won by Australia in 2023.

Published : Sep 27, 2024 11:54 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The winning team will walk away with $2.34 million (Rs 19.6 crore), a significant increase from the $1 million (Rs 8.4 crore) won by Australia in 2023.
The winning team will walk away with $2.34 million (Rs 19.6 crore), a significant increase from the $1 million (Rs 8.4 crore) won by Australia in 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
The winning team will walk away with $2.34 million (Rs 19.6 crore), a significant increase from the $1 million (Rs 8.4 crore) won by Australia in 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The ICC has announced the biggest prize money pool of $7,958,080 (about Rs 66.5 crore) for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE.

The winning team will walk away with $2.34 million (Rs 19.6 crore), a significant increase from the $1 million (Rs 8.4 crore) won by Australia in 2023.

The 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup begins in Sharjah on October 3, with Bangladesh playing Scotland and Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka.

The prize money will be distributed as follows:

- Winners: $2.34 million (Rs 19.6 crore)

- Runners-up: $1.17 million (Rs 9.8 crore)

- Semifinalists: $675,000 (Rs 5.7 crore)

- Teams finishing 5th to 8th: $270,000 each (Rs 2.25 crore)

- Teams finishing 9th and 10th: $135,000 each (Rs 1.13 crore)

- Each group-stage win: $31,154 (Rs 26 lakh)

- Initial sum for all 10 teams: $112,500 (Rs 94 lakh)

