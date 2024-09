ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Full list of teams, players list & travelling reserves for global event in UAE

The 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup has been moved from Bangladesh to the United Arab Emirates following unrest in the original host country. The tournament will now be staged at two venues in the UAE — Dubai and Sharjah — between October 3-20.

Below are the updated squads of all participating countries (as and when they are announced).

Here are all the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 squads:

GROUP A

AUSTRALIA Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham INDIA Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Sajana Sajeevan. Travelling reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor Non-Travelling Reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra NEW ZEALAND Squad yet to be announced PAKISTAN Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan. Travelling reserve: Najiha Alvi (wk) Non-traveling reserves: Rameen Shamim, Umm-e-Hani SRI LANKA Squad yet to be announced

GROUP B