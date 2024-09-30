MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Kohli becomes fastest player to reach 27,000 international runs

He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 27,000 runs in 623 innings. Kohli has currently played 594 innings in international cricket.

Published : Sep 30, 2024 15:51 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli drives Kahalid Ahmed of Bangladesh on the fourth day of the second test match at Green park stadium, in Kanpur on Monday SEPTEMBER 30, 2024.
India’s Virat Kohli drives Kahalid Ahmed of Bangladesh on the fourth day of the second test match at Green park stadium, in Kanpur on Monday SEPTEMBER 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohli drives Kahalid Ahmed of Bangladesh on the fourth day of the second test match at Green park stadium, in Kanpur on Monday SEPTEMBER 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

Virat Kohli became the fastest player to reach 27,000 international runs during day four of India’s second Test against Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Monday.

He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 27,000 runs in 623 innings. Kohli has currently played 594 innings in international cricket.

The other players who have crossed the 27000-run mark include former Australian captain Ricky Ponting and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara.

Before the start of the match, Kohli had scored 8871 Test runs in 114 matches at an average of 48.74. In ODIs he has scored 13906 runs in 295 matches at 58.18. The batter also has 4188 runs from 125 T20Is at 48.69.

Fastest to 27000 international runs
594 innings – Virat Kohli
623 innings – Sachin Tendulkar
648 innings – Kumar Sangakkara
650 innings – Ricky Ponting

Related Topics

Virat Kohli /

Sachin Tendulkar /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Shakib removes Kohli, Rahul scores 50; IND takes lead v BAN
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Kohli becomes fastest player to reach 27,000 international runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC announces equal prize money for men’s and women’s World Cups
    Satish Acharya
  4. BCCI vice president Shukla says government will decide whether India will travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy
    PTI
  5. Motorsport weekend wrap: Ruhaan Alva reclaims Senior Max title, Jorge Martin extends championship lead in Indonesia 
    Kavita Menon
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. BCCI vice president Shukla says government will decide whether India will travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy
    PTI
  2. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Kohli becomes fastest player to reach 27,000 international runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: India breaks record for fastest team fifty and hundred in Test cricket
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja picks 300 Test wickets; seventh Indian to achieve feat
    Team Sportstar
  5. Samit, son of Rahul Dravid, to miss India U-19’s Youth Tests against Australia
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Shakib removes Kohli, Rahul scores 50; IND takes lead v BAN
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Kohli becomes fastest player to reach 27,000 international runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC announces equal prize money for men’s and women’s World Cups
    Satish Acharya
  4. BCCI vice president Shukla says government will decide whether India will travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy
    PTI
  5. Motorsport weekend wrap: Ruhaan Alva reclaims Senior Max title, Jorge Martin extends championship lead in Indonesia 
    Kavita Menon
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment