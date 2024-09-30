IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Kohli becomes fastest player to reach 27,000 international runs

Virat Kohli became the fastest player to reach 27,000 international runs during day four of India’s second Test against Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Monday.

He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 27,000 runs in 623 innings. Kohli has currently played 594 innings in international cricket.

The other players who have crossed the 27000-run mark include former Australian captain Ricky Ponting and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara.

Before the start of the match, Kohli had scored 8871 Test runs in 114 matches at an average of 48.74. In ODIs he has scored 13906 runs in 295 matches at 58.18. The batter also has 4188 runs from 125 T20Is at 48.69.